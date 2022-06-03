The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Broadcom, Intel, Union Pacific, Dollar Tree and Incyte

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 3, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Broadcom Inc. AVGO, Intel Corp. INTC, Union Pacific Corp. UNP, Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR and Incyte Corp. INCY.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Broadcom, Intel and Union Pacific

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Broadcom Inc., Intel Corp., and Union Pacific Corp. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Broadcom shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past year (+23.6 % vs. +13.8%) on the back of strength in networking and server storage segments. Networking is riding on strong adoption of Broadcom's next-gen merchant switching and routing solutions by hyperscalers, enterprises and service providers. Aggressive adoption of its next-generation server storage solutions by hyperscalers is expected to drive top-line growth.

Broadcom expects fiscal third-quarter networking and server storage revenues to grow more than 25% and 60% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. An upbeat third-quarter fiscal 2022 guidance is encouraging. Recently announced VMware acquisition will aid prospects over the long term. However, increasing competition, along with high debt levels, are persistent overhangs.

(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>)

Intel shares have declined -13.0% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry's decline of -25.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that the Client Computing Group is expected to suffer due to component shortage. Production delays pertaining to 7 nm ramp up remain a concern. A strained Sino-U.S. trade relationship, imposition of fresh lockdown restrictions in some markets, forex woes and high debt burden remain other concerns.

However, despite short-term headwinds, the company expects demand to pick up in the second half of the year. The company is riding on prospects of the Internet of Things and Mobileye businesses. Mobileye growth should be driven by design wins amid recovering automotive industry. Recovery in the enterprise business of the data center segment is a positive. Intel is developing more integrated solutions that will likely be competitive on a cost per watt basis while offering customized solutions for bigger firms.

(You can read the full research report on Intel here >>>)

Union Pacific shares have outperformed the Zacks Transportation - Rail industry over the past year (+0.6 % vs. -4.4%). The company raised its dividend twice in 2021. In May 2022, UNP upped its quarterly dividend by a further 10%. The railroad operator is also active on the buyback front. Management anticipates share repurchases in 2022 to be in line with the 2021 levels of $7.3 billion.

The Zacks analyst believes that the company's strong free cash flow generating ability supports its shareholder-friendly activities. Uptick in freight revenues (up 17% year over year in first-quarter 2022) as economic activities pick up the pace is an added positive.

However, escalation in fuel costs (up 74% in the March quarter) as oil prices moved north induced a 16% rise in the operating expenses. High debt/EBITDA ratio and tepid automotive demand are further concerns. Increased capex may also be bothersome.

(You can read the full research report on Union Pacific here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Dollar Tree, Inc. and Incyte Corp..

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.