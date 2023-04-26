The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Bristol-Myers Squibb, Medtronic, Altria Group, Target and FedEx

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 26, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. BMY, Medtronic plc MDT, Altria Group, Inc. MO, Target Corp. TGT and FedEx Corp. FDX.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Q1 Earnings Scorecard and Fresh Analyst Reports for Bristol-Myers, Medtronic and ALtria Group

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time update on the Q1 earnings season, in addition to new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Medtronic plc and Altria Group, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Q1 Earnings Season Scorecard

Including the flood of earnings releases before the market's open Tuesday morning (April 25th), we now have Q1 results from 125 S&P 500 members or exactly one-quarter of the index's total membership.

Total Q1 earnings for these companies are down -2.2% from the same period last year on +6.3% higher revenues, with 80% beating EPS estimates and 69.6% beating revenue estimates.

The proportion of these 125 index members beating both EPS and revenue estimates (what we call as the 'blended' beats percentage) is 60%. The 60% 'blended' beats % in Q1 compares to 56% in 2022 Q4 for this group of 125 index members, 55.2% in Q3, 56% in Q2 and 60.8% in 2022 Q1. The average for the preceding 20 quarters (5 years) is 59.6%.

Looking at Q1 as a whole, combining the actuals that have come out with estimates for the still-to-come companies, total earnings are expected to be down -7.7% on +2.5% higher revenues. You can find more details about earnings commentary here >>>>

Today's Featured Analyst Reports

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb have declined -3.8% over the past year against the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry’s decline of -4.5%. The company’s product Revlimid, which is one of the top revenue generators, is facing generic competition and sales are being adversely impacted. Earnings estimates for Q1 are down by a cent ahead of the results.



Nevertheless, solid demand for the blood thinner drug Eliquis and the label expansion of Opdivo are maintaining momentum for Bristol-Myers. Eliquis is the leading oral anticoagulant drug and continues to experience growth in its market share. The label expansion of Opdivo into indications for lung cancer, renal cancer and gastric cancer boosted sales.



The recent approval of drugs like Opdualag, Breyanzi and Sotyktu will add a new stream of revenues. According to the Zacks analyst, estimates for BMY’s top line indicate a CAGR of around 1.2% over the next three years, driven by solid demand for legacy drugs and the approval of new drugs.



(You can read the full research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb here >>>)



Medtronic’s shares have gained +6.9% over the past six months against the Zacks Medical - Products industry’s gain of +12.2%. The company is strategically expanding its global presence to address the unmet demand for advanced medical technologies. Within Cardiovascular, Medtronic is gaining market share, banking on product launches.



Within MedSurg, Medtronic is scaling production of Hugo RAS. Innovations and market expansion efforts are helping it offset the impact of the high inflation and supply disruptions. According to the Zacks analyst projection, Medtronic’s 2023 adjusted earnings will dip 4.8% from the year-ago period on 2% revenue growth at CER.



However, in fiscal 2025, adjusted earnings are expected to grow 5% on 2.4% growth in revenues. Medtronic’s strong liquidity position should allow it to meet its near-term debt obligations. All these factors support our bullish stance on the stock.



(You can read the full research report on Medtronic here >>>)



Shares of Altria Group have underperformed the Zacks Tobacco industry over the past year (-7.5% vs. -4.7%). In the fourth quarter of 2022, higher pricing offered respite to revenues across the Smokeable Products and Oral Tobacco categories, which were otherwise hurt by lower volumes.



Incidentally, net revenues fell 2.3% year over year, mainly due to reduced net revenues in the smokeable products unit. In the Smokeable Products segment, net revenues dipped 2.4% due to the reduced shipment volume, which was a result of the industry’s decline rate, retail share losses and calendar differences.



However, the company has been benefiting from its strong pricing power. The management remains optimistic about its journey toward a smoke-free future. To this end, the company’s investment in on! is yielding well.



(You can read the full research report on Altria Group here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Target Corp. and FedEx Corp.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FedEx Corporation (FDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.