The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Bristol-Myers Squibb, Honeywell, Sony, Airbnb and Republic Services

Top Stock Reports for Bristol-Myers, Honeywell and Sony

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Honeywell International Inc. and Sony Group Corp. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Bristol-Myers Squibb’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past year (+11.3% vs. -13.9%) on the back of solid demand outlook for the company’s blood thinner drug Eliquis and the label expansion of Opdivo. Eliquis is the leading oral anticoagulant drug and continues to experience growth in its market share.

The label expansion of Opdivo into indications for lung cancer, renal cancer and gastric cancer boosted sales. The recent approval of drugs like Opdualag, Breyanzi and Sotyktu will add a new stream of revenues.

According to the Zacks analyst's estimate, the BMY’s top line suggests a CAGR of around 1% over the next three years, driven by solid demand for legacy drugs and the approval of new drugs. Shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. However, Revlimid, one of the top revenue generators, is facing generic competition and sales are being adversely impacted.

Shares of Honeywell International have held up a lot better than the peer group as well as the broad market reflecting recovery in commercial flight hours, strong fire products and building management system sales, strong demand in the marine products business and strength in gas processing orders as the key catalysts helping support the stock.

Over the past year, Honeywell shares have lost -2.7% of their value vs. -15.9% decline for the Zacks Diversified Operations industry and the -17.4% decline for the S&P 500 index.

Following a strong third quarter, the company improved its earnings guidance for 2022. Pricing actions and cost-control measures support the company’s margins. Strong free cash flow generation capacity supports the company’s shareholder-friendly activities

Shares of Sony have underperformed the broader market over the past year (-37.5% vs. -17.4% for the S&P 500 index). The company is witnessing weak global macro-economic conditions, inflation, and increasing tension between the United States and China remain major concerns. The company expects its operating income to decline 3.5% year over year, mainly due to a 35% decline in GN&S unit operating income.

Nevertheless, Sony’s performance is gaining from continued strength in Music and Pictures’ segments. The company remains focused on the premium segment of the branded products market to maximize growth. Improving sales at the company Games & Network (GN&S) segment is another tailwind.

The company now expects to sell more than 18-million-unit sales for its PlayStation 5 in the current year. For fiscal 2022, the company now expects overall sales to improve 17% due to higher Music, Pictures and G&NS segment sales. Strategic acquisitions and joint ventures bode well.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Airbnb, Inc. and Republic Services, Inc.

