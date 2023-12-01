The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Brinker, American Eagle Outfitters, Abercrombie & Fitch and Target

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 1, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Brinker International EAT, American Eagle Outfitters AEO, Abercrombie & Fitch ANF and Target Corp. TGT.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

4 Retail Stocks to Play the Surge in U.S. Consumer Confidence

As the holiday season unfolds, U.S. consumer confidence has shown a promising uptick in November, breaking a three-month decline. The latest data from The Conference Board reveals a shift in sentiment, with Americans expressing optimism about big-ticket purchases. However, underlying concerns about inflation, geopolitical tensions and rising interest rates persist.

Let’s Dig Further

Against a backdrop of economic uncertainties, U.S. consumer confidence has staged a comeback in November. The latest report from The Conference Board unveils that the consumer confidence index rose to 102 in November from October's downwardly revised reading of 99.1.

This resurgence is underscored by an optimistic outlook on employment prospects, coupled with a welcome moderation in inflation. The easing inflationary pressures provide relief, enabling real wages to inch higher and empowering Americans to sustain their spending habits.

Consumer confidence serves as a vital barometer for the health of the U.S. economy, given that consumer spending constitutes approximately 70% of the economic activity. The rebound in confidence is especially noteworthy as it coincides with the onset of the crucial holiday shopping season, a period that traditionally sets the tone for retail performance.

Well, the 2023 holiday season commenced with a resounding cheer as a whopping 200.4 million shoppers swarmed both physical stores and online platforms from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. This record-breaking feat, unveiled in a survey conducted by the National Retail Federation (“NRF”), not only outshone last year's remarkable figure of 196.7 million but also surpassed the NRF's optimistic projection of 182 million shoppers.

With the economic backdrop in favor, now is an opportune time for investors to explore retail stocks. That said, we have highlighted four stocks from the sector that look well-positioned based on their sound fundamentals.

4 Prominent Picks

Investors can count on Brinker International, one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies. Brinker International is unwavering in its commitment to enhancing customer engagement and boosting revenues through various sales-boosting strategies. These include optimizing the menu and fostering innovation, reinforcing its value proposition, improving food presentation, implementing effective advertising campaigns, optimizing kitchen systems and introducing an enhanced service platform.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Brinker International's current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 5.1% and 26.2%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. EAT, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 233.6%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Abercrombie & Fitch is another potential pick. The company's ability to adapt, innovate and connect with customers positions it for a prosperous future. Abercrombie & Fitch’s regional operating model, with a focus on the Americas, the EMEA and the APAC, provides a solid foundation for global expansion. Its strong brand portfolio, operational efficiency and regional strategy make it an attractive investment opportunity as it continues to navigate and thrive in the evolving retail landscape.

This leading, global, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 713%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current financial-year sales suggests growth of 12.3% from the year-ago period. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Target Corp. is also worth considering. This Minneapolis, MN-based company has been making multiple changes to its business model to adapt and stay relevant in the dynamic retail landscape. Target has been deploying resources to enhance omnichannel capabilities, come up with new brands, refurbish stores and expand same-day delivery options to provide customers with a seamless shopping experience. These have been contributing to the top line.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Target’s current financial-year EPS suggests growth of 38.5% from the year-ago reported figure. TGT, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.8%, on average.

American Eagle Outfitters is worth betting on. The company’s efforts to rationalize inventory and contain costs are paying off. The strong performance of key brands like American Eagle and Aerie, coupled with expansions into premium and activewear segments, indicates potential for growth. The introduction of new store designs and online enhancements demonstrates a commitment to improving the customer experience.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current fiscal sales and EPS suggests growth of 3.7% and 37.1%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. AEO, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23%, on average.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.