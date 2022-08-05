The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights BP, SunCoke Energy, Pioneer Natural Resources, Northern Oil and Gas and Diamondback Energy

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 5, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: BP plc BP, SunCoke Energy, Inc. SXC, Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD, Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. NOG and Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Watch These 5 Stocks That Increased Their Dividends Of Late

U.S. stocks have recently come under renewed pressure from geopolitical strains as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with Taiwan’s president despite threats from mainland China. Anyhow, the major indexes have been gyrating for quite some time now, thanks to the Federal Reserve remaining hawkish amid sky-high inflation.

Fed officials did say that the central bank is expected to increase its interest rates in order to bring inflation down. The personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index, the inflation gauge that the Fed primarily follows, increased 6.8% in June, its biggest 12-month gain since January 1982, added the Bureau of Economic Analysis, as mentioned in a CNBC article.

However, any increase in interest rates raises borrowing costs, which slows down the economy and impacts the stock market. But investors shouldn’t shun the equity market despite such a gloomy scenario. Instead, they should keep a tab on solid dividend-paying stocks for a steady flow of income. This is due to the fact that such stocks have stable business models and a long track of profitability, and remain unaffected by market volatility. Notably, dividend-paying stocks have relatively outdone non-dividend-paying stocks in stages of market instability.

On that note, let us look at stocks like BP plc, SunCoke Energy, Inc., Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. and Diamondback Energy, Inc. that have lately hiked their dividend payments.

BP engages in the energy business worldwide, including the United States. BP, currently, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

On Aug 3, 2022, BP declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.36 a share on Sep 23, 2022. BP has a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Over the past 5 years, BP has increased its dividend three times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 26% of earnings. Check BP’s dividend history here.

SunCoke Energy is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. SXC, at present, has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

On Aug 2, 2022, SXC declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.08 a share on Sep 1, 2022. SXC has a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Over the past 5 years, SXC has increased its dividend twice, and its payout ratio presently sits at 26% of earnings. Check SunCoke Energy’s dividend history here.

Pioneer Natural Resources is an explorer and producer of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid. The leading upstream energy firm primarily has operations in the Permian, the most prolific basin in the United States. PXD, presently, has a Zacks Rank #3.

On Aug 2, 2022, PXD declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $8.57 a share on Sep 16, 2022. PXD has a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Over the past 5 years, PXD has increased its dividend nine times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 13% of earnings. Check Pioneer Natural Resources’ dividend history here.

Northern Oil and Gas is an independent upstream operator engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. NOG, currently, has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

On Aug 1, 2022, NOG declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.25 a share on Oct 31, 2022. NOG has a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Over the past 5 years, NOG has increased its dividend five times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 13% of earnings. Check Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend history here.

Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration & production company with its primary focus on the Permian Basin. FANG, presently, has a Zacks Rank #3.

On Aug 1, 2022, FANG declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $3.05 a share on Aug 23, 2022. FANG has a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Over the past 5 years, FANG has increased its dividend seven times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 17% of earnings. Check Diamondback Energy’s dividend history here.

