The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Booking Holdings, U.S. Bancorp, CME Group, Consolidated Edison and Diamondback Energy

Chicago, IL – January 16, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG, U.S. Bancorp USB, CME Group Inc. CME, Consolidated Edison, Inc. ED and Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Booking Holdings, U.S. Bancorp and CME Group

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Booking Holdings Inc., U.S. Bancorp and CME Group Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Booking Holdings have declined -7.9% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry's decline of -33.1%. The company is facing headwinds related to the coronavirus pandemic and macroeconomic uncertainties continue to remain overhangs. Further, intensifying competition in the online travel booking space remains a concern.



Nevertheless, Booking Holdings is benefiting from substantial improvement in its booking trends owing to increasing travel demand. A surge in repeat customers is creating growth in the company's active customers. Further, the company is experiencing growth in rental car, airline ticket units and booked room nights, which is a positive.



Strong growth across the agency, merchant, and advertising and other businesses is contributing well. The Zacks analyst expects growth across these businesses to continue in the days ahead. Our estimates suggest agency, merchant, and advertising and other revenues will see year-over-year rises of 34.9%, 86.1% and 55.8%, respectively in 2022.



Shares of U.S. Bancorp have underperformed the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry over the past year (-24.8% vs. -22.2%). The company is witnessing rising expenses which might weigh on its bottom line in the upcoming quarters. A concentrated loan portfolio and legal hassles are other key headwinds.



However, U.S. Bancorp has a decent earnings surprise history, with earnings beating estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. Third-quarter results reflect a rise in revenues, supported by higher interest rates and margins.



The bank has received all required regulatory approvals for the acquisition of MUFG Union Bank's core regional banking franchise. A solid business model and diverse revenue streams are likely to aid its financials. The company's strong loan and deposit balances are positives. Its decent liquidity position is likely to support capital-deployment plans.



CME Group's shares have declined -20.9% over the past year against the Zacks Securities and Exchanges industry's decline of -27.5%. The company is facing escalating expenses due to higher technology cost are likely to put pressure on the company's margin expansion. Diversified product portfolio is significantly exposed to volatile interest rate, firm government regulations and limited credit availability in unstable capital and credit market. Also, stiff competition poses financial risk for the company.



However, CME Group's strong market position driven by varied derivative product lines bodes well. Efforts to expand and cross sell through strategic alliances, acquisitions, new product initiatives and a stable global presence bode well.



Product innovation and growing proportion of volume from customers outside the United States have been aiding results. The company intends to focus more on over-the-counter clearing services.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Consolidated Edison, Inc. and Diamondback Energy, Inc..

