The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Booking Holdings, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Micron Technology, American Electric Power and Alcon

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 25, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG, Micron Technology, Inc. MU, American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP and Alcon Inc. ALC.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Booking Holdings, Mitsubishi UFJ and Micron

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Booking Holdings Inc., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. and Micron Technology, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Shares of Booking Holdings have gained +42.9% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry's gain of +53.7%. The company is benefiting from a favorable travel demand environment, owing to growing demand for global leisure travel demand. Substantial improvement in its booking trends remains a major tailwind.



Solid momentum in booked room nights is contributing well to the gross bookings growth. Furthermore, strong growth in rental car and airline ticket units is a major positive. Also, strong momentum across the merchant, and advertising and other businesses are other positives.



Additionally, growing alternative accommodation business and flight capabilities are tailwinds for the company. However, the declining trend in agency bookings is negatively affecting its top-line growth. Also, intensifying online travel competition remains a serious risk.



(You can read the full research report on Booking Holdings here >>>)



Mitsubishi UFJ's shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Foreign industry over the past year (+68.7% vs. +33.0%). The first nine months of fiscal 2023 results show a rise in loan and deposit balances and fees and commissions, while net interest income (NII) declined.



A large deposit balance from a broad customer base boosts its liquidity position and aid its inorganic growth. MUFG's asset management strategy aims to enhance its investment capabilities in alternative investment and credit space. Also, the company's capital strength aids its capital distribution activities.



Yet, amid Japan's low interest rate policy, MUFG's top-line growth will likely continue to be hurt. High expenses remain a concern for MUFG. The strict regulatory requirements are likely to be another woe as it might increase the company's operating costs.



(You can read the full research report on Mitsubishi UFJ here >>>)



Shares of Micron Technology have gained +77.9% over the past year against the Zacks Semiconductor Memory industry's gain of +80.3%. The company's better-than-expected second-quarter performance reflects gains from improved market conditions, strong sales executions and double-digit growth across multiple business units.



The positive impact of inventory improvement in the data center, as well as stabilization in other markets, such as automotive, industrial and others, have also contributed to its results. It anticipates the pricing of Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) and NAND chips will keep increasing next year, hence improving its revenues.



The pricing benefits will primarily be driven by rising AI server causing a scarcity in the availability of cutting-edge DRAM and NAND supply. The 5G adoption in the Internet of Things devices and wireless infrastructure is likely to spur demand for memory and storage.



(You can read the full research report on Micron Technology here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include American Electric Power Company, Inc. and Alcon Inc..

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alcon (ALC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.