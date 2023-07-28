The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Bloom Energy, Sunrun and SolarEdge Technologies

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 28, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Bloom Energy BE, Sunrun RUN and SolarEdge Technologies SEDG

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

3 Clean Energy Stocks Set to Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates

Thanks to the enormous energy transition that the entire world is going through amid climate change concerns, we expect modest second-quarter results for clean energy stocks. Solid installation activities, along with increased product shipment and easing supply-chain constraints, amid interest rate impact are likely to get reflected in the companies' quarterly performance.

A handful of such clean energy companies, particularly those in the solar and alternative energy field, which are part of the broader Zacks Oil-Energy sector, like Bloom Energy, Sunrun and SolarEdge Technologies are likely to have beat on estimates in the ongoing reporting cycle.

Here's What to Expect

Per the latest short-term Energy Outlook from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), published in June 2023, solar is a prominent clean energy source that has been the leading source of new generating capacity in the United States so far this year. Moreover, the U.S. electric power sector has rapidly expanded its solar generating capacity by adding 16 gigawatts (GW) of new capacity between June 2022 and June 2023. The industry has also added 8 GW of wind capacity over the past year.

With solar and wind energy constituting a major portion of clean energy expansion, the aforementioned capacity enhancement is expected to get reflected in the companies' second-quarter results.

Notably, factors like the electric vehicle market boom, declining capital costs for solar panels, wind turbines and battery storage, as well as government subsidies such as those included in the Inflation Reduction Act, are likely to have contributed to clean energy stocks' quarterly performance.

Also, growing hydropower generation has been driving earnings and revenues of clean energy stocks. As stated by EIA in a May 2023 report, more favorable hydrologic conditions are expected to lead to more hydropower generation this year, with hydropower providing 14% of the electricity generated in California and 6% of the electricity generated in the Southwest, which covers parts of Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico.

However, higher borrowing costs as a result of prevailing higher interest rates might have had some impact on the clean energy companies' overall performance.

Q2 Projections

Per the latest Earnings Outlook, second-quarter earnings of the Oil-Energy sector are expected to decline 51.4%. Revenues are likely to decline 29.6%.

Zacks Methodology

Given the high degree of diversity in the clean energy space, finding the right stocks with the potential to beat on estimates might be a daunting task. However, our proprietary Zacks methodology makes this fairly simple.

We are focusing on stocks that have the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold).

Our research shows that for stocks with this combination, the chances of an earnings surprise are as high as 70%.

Earnings ESP provides the percentage difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Our Choices

Below we present three stocks that are expected to come up with an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Bloom Energy generates and distributes renewable electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. On Jul 24, 2023, Bloom Energy announced that it is launching Series 10 — a ground-breaking, 10MW fuel cell offering. The Series 10 Bloom Energy Server will enable customers to rapidly meet growing power needs and net-zero compliance at competitive costs and without committing to a long-term contract or worrying about cost increases.

The company, with an Earnings ESP of +0.36% and a Zacks Rank #3, is slated to release earnings on Aug 3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BE's second-quarter sales indicates a solid improvement of 29.7% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.

Sunrun operates as one of the leading home solar, battery storage and energy services companies in the United States. On Jun 22, 2023, Sunrun announced that it held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, in partnership with Fresno Housing, to celebrate a new solar installation at Blossom Trail Commons, an affordable housing community in Sanger, CA. The project provides solar energy to 48 homes and saves each family an average of $70 per month on their electricity bills through the use of virtual net metering.

Sunrun, with an Earnings ESP of +61.42% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present, is expected to release second-quarter earnings on Aug 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RUN's sales indicates a solid 6.4% improvement from that recorded in the year-ago quarter.

SolarEdge Technologies is a leading provider of an optimized inverter solution, which consists of inverters, power optimizers, a communication device that enables access to a cloud-based monitoring platform and in many cases, an additional smart energy management solutions. Apart from these, the company's core solar product portfolio includes energy storage solution. In June 2023, SEDG unveiled its Commercial Storage System (CSS) at Intersolar Europe, with the product expected to be commercially available in the second half of 2024. Designed for small to medium commercial PV installations, the highly efficient DC-coupled CSS provides 58kWh of battery capacity and is suitable for indoor use.

The company, with an Earnings ESP of +4.58% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present, is slated to release earnings on Aug 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEDG's sales indicates a solid 35.9% improvement from that recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.