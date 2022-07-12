The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Berkshire Hathaway, The Walt Disney, CVS Health, Citigroup and Canadian National Railway

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 12, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.B ), The Walt Disney Co. DIS, CVS Health Corp. CVS, Citigroup Inc. C, and Canadian National Railway Co. CNI.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Walt Disney and CVS

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc., The Walt Disney Co. and CVS Health Corp.. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Berkshire Hathaway shares have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+0.3% vs. -5.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that Berkshire's inorganic growth story remains impressive with strategic acquisitions.

A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and indicates the company's financial flexibility. Continued insurance business growth fuels increase in float, drive earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses are delivering improved results with increased revenues over the past few years. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.

However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility and also affects the property and casualty underwriting results of Berkshire. Huge capital expenditures remain a headwind for the company.

(You can read the full research report on Berkshire Hathaway here >>>)

Walt Disney shares have declined -38.1% over the year to date period against the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry's decline of -32.0%. The Zacks analyst believes that Disney+'s profitability is expected to be negatively impacted by higher investments in content, which will drive up programming and production costs at Media and Entertainment Distribution. Closure of its Asian theme park due to COVID-19 doesn't bode well for the Parks, Experiences and Products top-line growth.

Nevertheless, the company benefits from the growing popularity of Disney+, owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheaper bundle offering. Availability in the Nordics, Latin America and other Asian territories is helping it in expanding its user base. Revival in Parks business also holds promise in the long haul.

(You can read the full research report on Walt Disney here >>>)

CVS Health shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry over the past year (+17.7% vs. +4.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company's continued investments to address housing insecurities and enhance access to health care services in underserved communities seem encouraging.

The raised earnings per share (EPS) guidance for 2022 buoys optimism. In fact, CVS Health exited the first quarter of 2022 with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Yet, the contraction of margins on escalating costs does not bode well. The decline in operating profit due to the pending litigation with the state of Florida to settle all opioid claims against CVS Health raises apprehension.

(You can read the full research report on CVS here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Citigroup Inc., and Canadian National Railway Co..

