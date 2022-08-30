The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Berkshire Hathaway, The Procter & Gamble, The Southern Company, Uber Technologies and CBRE Group

For Immediate Release

Top Research Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Procter & Gamble and Southern Company

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company and The Southern Company. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Berkshire Hathaway shares have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+1.6% vs. -5.4%) and the -11.7% decline for the S&P 500 index. The company is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies measured by premium volume, with an impressive growth-through-acquisitions track record characteristic of Warren Buffett.

A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and indicates the company's financial flexibility. Continued insurance business growth fuels increase in float, drive earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses are delivering improved results with increased revenues over the past few years. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.

However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility and also affects the property and casualty underwriting results of Berkshire. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind for the company.

Procter & Gamble's shares have outperformed the Zacks Soap and Cleaning Materials industry over the past year (+1.9% vs. -1.9%) on the back of a stable and improving business outlook despite macroeconomic headwinds. The company's earnings and sales improved year over year in the latest quarterly report, with robust pricing and a favorable mix helping drive results. Improved productivity amid cost headwinds also aided the results.

Management issued a favorable view for fiscal 2023. It witnessed SG&A expense leverage, owing to savings from overhead and marketing expenses, and cost leverage gains due to higher sales and real estate.

However, unfavorable mix, commodity cost inflation, increase in freight costs, product and packaging investments and other impacts hurt margins. It expects higher commodity and freight costs to persist in fiscal 2023

Southern Company's shares have outperformed the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry over the past year (+22.6% vs. +11.8%). The company is leveraging the demographics of its operating territories, as in healthy population and job growth, Southern Company has gradually increased its customer base.

With good rate base growth and constructive regulation, the power supplier is expected to generate steady earnings and dividend growth in the coming years. However, its elevated leverage, along with continued timing and cost overrun issues over its Vogtle project, are major overhangs.

While the electric utility holding company's debt-to-capitalization of 60.8% restricts financial flexibility, its $25-billion Vogtle nuclear plant has already exceeded budget and is years behind schedule. Therefore, Southern Company warrants a cautious stance from the investors.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Uber Technologies, Inc. and CBRE Group, Inc..

