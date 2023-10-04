The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Berkshire Hathaway, Broadcom, Comcast, Oracle and T-Mobile US

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 4, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.B ), Broadcom Inc. AVGO, Comcast Corp. CMCSA, Oracle Corp. ORCL and T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Broadcom and Comcast

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Broadcom Inc. and Comcast Corp. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Berkshire Hathaway shares have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the year-to-date period (+12.7% vs. +8.5%). The company is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies measured by premium volume. Berkshire's inorganic growth story remains impressive with strategic acquisitions.



A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and indicates financial flexibility. Continued insurance business growth fuels increase in float, drives earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses are delivering improved results with increased revenues over the past few years. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.



However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility and also affects the property and casualty underwriting results of Berkshire. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind for the company.



(You can read the full research report on Berkshire Hathaway here >>>)



Shares of Broadcom have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the year-to-date period (+52.1% vs. +40.0%). The company is benefiting from the strong deployment of generative AI by hyperscalers, service providers and enterprises.



Broadcom expects generative AI to contribute more than 25% of semiconductor revenues in fiscal 2024 compared with an estimated 15% in fiscal 2023 and roughly 10% in fiscal 2022. Strong demand for Tomahawk 5, Jericho, 10-gigabit PON and DOCSIS 3.1 with embedded Wi-Fi 6 and 6E aids Broadcom’s prospects.



Expanding portfolio with the launch of the second-gen Wi-Fi 7 wireless connectivity chip is a catalyst. Broadcom expects networking revenues to grow nearly 20% year over year in the fiscal third quarter. Server storage connectivity revenues are expected to be up low single digits year over year.

(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>)



Comcast shares have outperformed the Zacks Cable Television industry over the year-to-date period (+30.1% vs. +18.8%). The company is benefiting from a growing wireless subscriber base as witnessed in the second quarter of 2023. However, broadband user base decreased in the reported quarter. Comcast’s plan to transition to DOCSIS 4.0 is noteworthy.



The technology will help it in expanding much faster and at a lower cost compared to competitors. Recovery in the park and movie business bodes well for Comcast’s profitability. Its streaming service Peacock is a key catalyst in driving broadband sales. Strong free cash flow generation ability is noteworthy.



However, Comcast persistently suffers from video-subscriber attrition due to cord cutting. Moreover, broadband prospects are suffering from increased competition from fixed wireless as well as fiber. Additionally, a leveraged balance sheet is a major concern.



(You can read the full research report on Comcast here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Oracle Corp. and T-Mobile US, Inc.

