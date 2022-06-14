The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Berkshire Hathaway, AbbVie, TotalEnergies, Linde and AT&T

For Immediate Release

Top Analyst Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, AbVie and TotalEnergies

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc., AbbVie Inc., and TotalEnergies SE. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Berkshire Hathaway shares have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+1.1% vs. -3.3%). The company is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies measured by premium volume. Berkshire's inorganic growth story remains impressive with strategic acquisitions.

A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and indicates the company's financial flexibility. Continued insurance business growth fuels increase in float, drives earnings and generates maximum return on equity.

The non-insurance businesses are delivering improved results with increased revenues over the past few years. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility and also affects the property and casualty underwriting results of Berkshire. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind for the company.

AbbVie shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+27.6% vs. +15.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company has successfully expanded the labels of its cancer drugs, Imbruvica and Venclexta.

It has several new drugs in its portfolio, which have the potential to drive revenues once Humira loses U.S. exclusivity in 2023. Skyrizi and Rinvoq are going strong, bolstered by approval in new indications. It has an impressive late-stage pipeline and several early/mid-stage candidates that have blockbuster potential.

Allergan's acquisition has diversified AbbVie's revenue base into new therapeutic areas, enhancing its long-term growth potential. However, there are concerns about long-term sales growth once Humira generics enter the U.S. market. Increasing competition from newer therapies is hurting Imbruvica's sales. AbbVie's shares have outperformed the industry this year so far.

TotalEnergies shares have gained +44.3% over the past year against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry's gain of +19.0%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is gaining from new startups, increase in commodity prices, well-spread LNG assets and an expanding upstream portfolio that has exposure to fast-growing hydrocarbon producing regions.

TTE streamlines its portfolio through acquisitions, partnerships and divestitures. TTE is making regular investments to expand renewable operation and aims to achieve net-zero emission by 2050.

TTE has enough liquidity to meet debt obligations. However, TTE's profitability is likely to have been impacted by natural decline in the oil and natural gas fields. TTE remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizable volume to production. TTE has operations in some politically-troubled regions and the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict might affect profitability.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Linde plc and AT&T Inc.

