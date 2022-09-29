The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights BDRY, CYA, PFIX, RRH and VIXY

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 29, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. ETF’s recently featured in the blog include: Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF BDRY, Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF CYA, Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF PFIX, Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF RRH and ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF VIXY.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

3 ETFs That Survived September's Slump with Double-Digit Gains

With just a few days left in September, Wall Street is heading toward the worst month, with the major indices in the bear market. Worries that super-aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening to fight inflation would push the economy into recession are weighing on investors' sentiment badly.

While most segments of the market are suffering from huge losses, a few have performed really well. Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF, Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF, Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF, Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF and ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF have gained in double digits.

The S&P 500 hit lows last seen in late November 2020, while the Dow Jones Industrial Index also fell into bear territory early this week. The renewed selling pressure came after Fed Chair Jerome Powell raised interest rates by another 75 bps. This marks the third consecutive rate hike of 0.75% and pushed the benchmark interest rate to 3.0-3.25%, the highest level since 2008.

With inflation nearly at a 40-year high, the central bank also signaled that additional large rate hikes were likely at upcoming meetings as it combats inflation. Fed officials now expect the federal funds rate at a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, a full percentage point above 3.25% to 3.5% to end 2022 that was projected in June.

This means that the central bank could approve another three-quarter point hike at its November meeting and then a half-point rate rise in December. Economists warned that the rapid tightening would hurt the labor and housing markets, thereby pushing the economy into recession and impacting the stock market (read: 5 Defensive ETFs to Play as Recession Fears Grow).

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF – Up 31.2%

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF is the only freight futures ETF exclusively focused on dry bulk shipping market through a portfolio of near-dated freight futures contracts on dry bulk indices. It holds freight futures with a weighted average of approximately three months to expiration, using a mix of one-to-six-month freight futures based on the prevailing calendar schedule.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF has accumulated about $49.6 million in AUM and trades in a good volume of about 334,000 shares per day on average. It charges a higher annual fee of 2.85%.

Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF – Up 29.7%

Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF seeks to provide income and capital appreciation while protecting against significant downside risk to investors by hedging diversified portfolios against severe equity market selloffs. The fund deploys advanced options strategies that are designed to handle multiple types of market dislocations.

Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF has amassed $86.9 million in its asset base and charges 50 bps in annual fees from investors. It trades in a volume of 93,000 shares a day on average.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF – Up 27.1%

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF seeks to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates and benefit from market stress when fixed-income volatility increases, while providing the potential for income. It buys put options on longer-term Treasury bonds to offer "the most liquid and the most cost-efficient way of getting interest rate protection." Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF is the first ETF providing a simple, direct and transparent interest rate hedge (read: 5 ETFs Up 20% or More in the First Nine Months of 2022).

PFIX has accumulated $335.3 million in its asset base and trades in an average daily volume of 153,000 shares. It charges 50 bps in annual fees.

Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF – Up 20.5%

Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF is a multi-asset ETF that seeks to generate capital appreciation during periods of rising long-term interest rates, specifically interest rates, with maturities of five years or longer. It is an actively managed fund and seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily by investing in a combination of U.S. Treasury securities; forwards, futures or options on various currencies; long and short positions on the short and long-end of the Treasury or swap yield curve via futures, swaps, forwards and other over-the-counter derivatives; long and short positions on equity indexes and investment companies, including ETFs; and commodity futures and options.

Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF has accumulated $39.4 million in its asset base and charges 85 bps in annual fees. It trades in an average daily volume of 8,000 shares (read: Guide to Interest Rates Hike and ETFs).

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF – Up 14.8%

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF provides long exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has amassed $437.7 million in AUM and charges 85 bps in fees per year. The fund trades in an average daily volume of around 10.5 million shares.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Get it free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.



FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ProShares VIX ShortTerm Futures ETF (VIXY): ETF Research Reports



Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY): ETF Research Reports



Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX): ETF Research Reports



Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (CYA): ETF Research Reports



Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF (RRH): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.