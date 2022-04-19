The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights AutoNation, Marriott International and Target

For Immediate Release

Q1 Earnings Season Picking Up Steam: Global Week Ahead

Quarterly EPS and revenue (and, of course, earnings estimates) data matter.

But across the weekly build-up of major Q1 S&P500 earnings reports, CEO and CFO outlooks are often more important to stocks.

This is always the case.

In the Global Week Ahead, other possible market influences are not likely to trump those stock trading cards, once they are played, in a daily sequence.

According to Zacks Research Director Sheraz Mian (and me), the U.S. gets into the heart of its Q1 earnings season this week.

Stock traders will be able to review Q1-22 results from more than 150 companies reporting results, including 63 S&P500 index members.

This week's sequential line-up of reports provides a representative cross-section of all sectors, ranging from:

· Bank of America (BMO on Monday, April 18th)

· Halliburton (BMO on Tuesday, April 19th)

· Johnson & Johnson (BMO on Tuesday, April 19th)

· IBM (AMC on Tuesday, April 19th)

· Netflix (AMC on Tuesday, April 19th)

· Procter & Gamble (BMO on Wednesday, April 20th)

· Tesla (AMC on Wednesday, April 20th), to:



All the major regional banks and brokers.

Here are Some Other Key Global Events in the Global Week Ahead—

(1) Mid-Week, Mainland China Likely to Get Monetary Boost

According to Scotiabank's Global FX team, China's economy will be a significant focal point.

The People's Bank of China (PBoC) is expected to cut its one-year Medium Term Lending Facility rate, which will probably tee up subsequent reductions in the one-year and five-year Loan Prime Rates on April 19th. We may also see further declines in reserve ratio requirements.

Recognition of the need to adjust policy has increased. Premier Li warned this past week that policymakers should "add a sense of urgency" to easing efforts. Li was also advising fiscal policymakers to cut taxes and fees and introduce incentives to support job markets.

The head of the PBOC's monetary policy department subsequently responded to the advice from on high by stating "Downward pressure on the economy has increased currently. We will use monetary policy tools including reserve requirement ratio reduction at the proper time."

(2) Countdown to French Presidential Election

The final week of France's election campaigning is underway.

So, the countdown is on to the second and deciding round of France's presidential elections held on Sunday, April 24th.

As polls continue to roll in, they may further inform the odds of winning. Although don't forget how they blew it, by seriously underestimating Macron's two-to-one margin of victory over Marine Le Pen in 2017.

(3) On Thursday, Both Fed Chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde Speak

Apart from the PBOC, central banks will be relatively quiet this coming week.

The only other central bank decision on tap will be delivered by Bank Indonesia on Tuesday. Consensus unanimously expects a hold with the 7-day reverse repo rate remaining unchanged at 3.5%.

With IMF spring meetings underway this week, Federal Reserve Chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde appear jointly on an IMF panel on the global economy on Thursday.

· Lagarde's comments follow upon the ECB meeting last week, where it was indicated that a growing consensus expect to deliver a 25 basis point rate hike in Q3. Several ECB members are agitating for an earlier end to the Asset Purchase Program than the current plan to do so by Q3.

· Powell's comments come before the Fed's next meeting on May 4th, when the FOMC is expected to hike by 50 basis points.



Top Zacks #1 Rank (STRONG BUY) Stocks

I looked for three U.S. large cap stocks – ones that may not be too interest-rate sensitive -- this week. I listed them in order of their looming Q1 EPS reports.

(1) AutoNation: This retail/wholesale auto part supplier's share price is at $102 now, making for a $6.2B market cap stock. I see a Zacks Value score of A, a Zacks Growth score of C and a Zacks Momentum score of D. Company report BMO on Thursday, April 21st.

(2) Marriott International: Nice to see a hotel chain make our #1 list now. These shares trade at $180, making for a $59B market-cap stock. I see a Zacks Value score of C, a Zacks Growth score of B and a Zacks Momentum score of D. Company reports on May 9th.

(3) Target: This major big box U.S. retailer share's trade at $237 now, making for a market cap of $109.7B. I see a Zacks Value score of A, a Zacks Growth score of A and a Zacks Momentum score of D. Company reports on May 18th.

Unfortunately, the Zacks Momentum scores are all D here. These favored shares are struggling with the broad market's weakness too.

