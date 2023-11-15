The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Autoliv, Scorpio Tankers, Assurant, Lam Research and F&G Annuities & Life

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 15, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Autoliv ALV, Scorpio Tankers STNG, Assurant AIZ, Lam Research LRCX and F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. FG.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Stocks to Watch on Recent Dividend Hikes Amid Volatility

Various domestic and geopolitical news have clouded the investment landscape recently. After managing a strong recovery in the first half of 2023 from the previous-year lows, inflation fears and interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to counter inflation have impacted investors' decision. The S&P 500 and the DOW posted a negative return of 0.59% and 1.74%, respectively, in the past three months.

The Consumer Price Index, which is the most accepted gauge for inflation, showed a favorable declining trend till June to 3% year on year in response to the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening. However, inflation numbers increased to 3.2% year on year in July, and 3.7% in August and September. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell continues to stress on a stable inflation rate of 2% in the long run. To achieve its target, the Fed has kept the overnight interest rate at 5.25-5.5%, which is the highest in 22 years and has kept the table set for further rate hikes if needed.

Investors are awaiting the upcoming October inflation report, which is expected on Nov 14, 2023. Though inflation is expected to cool off, it will likely be significantly higher than the Fed's target. Market participants are anticipating another interest rate hike before the end of this year if the current interest rates remain higher for longer to win the inflation battle. The impact of higher cost of borrowing will affect profitability of American corporations. Also, Moody's Investors Services on Nov 11 lowered its outlook on U.S. credit rating to "negative" from "stable," sighting concerns over a very large fiscal deficit, which will significantly weaken debt affordability.

On the international front, escalating tensions in the Middle East due to the incessant war between Israel and the Palestine-based militant group Hamas has disrupted the global supply chain. Such events will impact corporate performance.

Keeping such a critical situation in mind, prudent investors seeking regular income and capital preservation can invest in dividend stocks. These companies, due to their well-established businesses, pay out regular dividends and remain profitable due to their proven business models. Companies that tend to reward investors with a high dividend payout outperform non-dividend-paying stocks in a highly volatile market.

On this note, let us look at companies like Autoliv, Scorpio Tankers, Assurant, Lam Research and F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. that have lately hiked their dividend payouts.

Autoliv is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of a wide range of product offerings, which majorly include passive safety systems. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

On Nov 9, ALV declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 68 cents a share on Dec 13, 2023. ALV has a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Over the past five years, ALV has increased its dividend three times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 42% of earnings. Check Autoliv's dividend history here.

Scorpio Tankers is headquartered in Monaco. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide.

On Nov 9, STNG declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 35 cents a share on Dec 15, 2023. STNG has a dividend yield of 1.7%.

In the past five years, STNG has increased its dividend three times. Its payout ratio at present sits at 8% of earnings. Check Scorpio Tanker's dividend history here.

Assurant is headquartered in Atlanta, GE. This Zacks Rank #2 is a global provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets, protecting where people live and the goods they buy.

On Nov 9, AIZ declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 72 cents a share on Dec 18, 2023. AIZ has a dividend yield of 1.7%.

In the past five years, AIZ has increased its dividend six times. Its payout ratio at present sits at 20% of earnings. Check Assurant's dividend history here.

Lam Research is headquartered in Fremont, CA. This Zacks Rank #3 company is a leading supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry.

On Nov 9, LRCX declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $2 a share on Jan 3, 2024. LRCX has a dividend yield of 1.2%.

In the past five years, LRCX has increased its dividend five times. Its payout ratio at present sits at 26% of earnings. Check Lam Research's dividend history here.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. is headquartered in Des Moines, IO. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company provides fixed annuities and life insurance products.

On Nov 7, FG announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 21 cents a share on Dec 29, 2023. FG has a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Over the past five years, FG has increased its dividend once. Its payout ratio now sits at 26 of earnings. Check F&G Annuities & life's dividend history here.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (FG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.