The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights AstraZeneca, Qualcomm, FedEx, American International and Baker Hughes

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 6, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: AstraZeneca PLC AZN, Qualcomm Inc. QCOM, FedEx Corp. FDX, American International Group, Inc. AIG and Baker Hughes Co. BKR.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for AstraZeneca, Qualcomm and FedEx

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AstraZeneca PLC, Qualcomm Inc. and FedEx Corp. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Shares of AstraZeneca have gained +4.1% over the past year against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +20.4%. The company’s key drugs like Lynparza, Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Fasenra, Ultomiris and Farxiga should keep driving revenues. AstraZeneca’s pipeline is strong.



AstraZeneca has also been engaged in external acquisitions and strategic collaborations to boost its pipeline while investing in geographic areas of high growth like emerging markets. Backed by its new products and pipeline drugs, AstraZeneca believes it can post industry-leading top-line growth in the 2025-2030 period.



However, AstraZeneca’s diabetes franchise faces stiff competition while pricing pressure hurts sales in the respiratory unit. Estimates are stable ahead of the Q1 earnings release. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.



(You can read the full research report on AstraZeneca here >>>)



Qualcomm shares have outperformed the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry over the past year (+73.3% vs. +35.2%). The company reported relatively healthy second-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with the bottom and top lines beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, driven by healthy demand trends in Android handsets and automotive businesses.



Qualcomm is likely to benefit from the launch of Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipsets with advanced AI features for mid-range smartphones and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 mobile platform for Android flagship smartphones. Healthy 5G traction and Snapdragon Digital Chassis platform are tailwinds. It is focusing on the seamless transition from a wireless communications firm for the mobile industry to a connected processor firm for the intelligent edge.



However, soft demand trends and elevated inventory levels are concerns. Rising geopolitical conflicts and high debt burden are other headwinds. Softness in IoT business is another challenge.



(You can read the full research report on Qualcomm here >>>)



Shares of FedEx have outperformed the Zacks Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry over the past year (+18.1% vs. -3.3%). The company’s efforts to reward shareholders through dividends and buybacks are encouraging. FDX looks to repurchase $2.5 billion of common stock and pay $1.3 billion in dividends during fiscal 2024. FDX's liquidity position is also impressive.



However, it continues to struggle due to the normalization of volume and pricing trends in the post-COVID era. To navigate the weak business environment, FDX is cutting costs. Driven by its cost-saving plan, which is expected to accelerate going forward, operating expenses are declining.



DRIVE initiatives are likely to result in $4 billion cost savings by 2025. For fiscal 2024, FedEx expects revenues to decline in the low single digits from fiscal 2023 actuals due to weakness pertaining to package volumes.



(You can read the full research report on FedEx here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include American International Group, Inc. and Baker Hughes Co.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FedEx Corporation (FDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.