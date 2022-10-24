The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights AstraZeneca, Caterpillar, Crown Castle, Nasdaq and American Water Works

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 24, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: AstraZeneca PLC AZN, Caterpillar Inc. CAT, Crown Castle Inc. CCI, Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ, and American Water Works Company, Inc. AWK.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for AstraZeneca, Caterpillar and Crown Castle

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AstraZeneca PLC, Caterpillar Inc. and Crown Castle Inc.. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of AstraZeneca have underperformed against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (-12.0% vs. +4.6%). The company's diabetes franchise faces stiff competition while pricing pressure is hurting sales in the respiratory unit. Sales of some cancer medicines are being hurt due to COVID-19. Sales are slowing down in key market China, due to pricing pressure.



Estimates have gone up slightly ahead of the Q3 earnings release on November 10th. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters. However, AstraZeneca's cancer medicines, Lynparza, Tagrisso and Imfinzi should keep driving revenues.



AstraZeneca has been engaged in external acquisitions and strategic collaborations to boost its pipeline while investing in geographic areas of high growth like emerging markets. The Alexion buyout strengthens its immunology franchise, adding several drugs that can boost its top line.



Caterpillar shares have declined -9.3% over the past year against the Zacks Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry's decline of -11.7%. The company is facing issues like ongoing supply chain snarls and cost pressures. Nevertheless, its revenues and earnings grew year over year for six straight quarters thanks to its cost-saving actions, strong end-market demand and pricing actions.



The Zacks analyst expects the company's adjusted earnings per share for 2022 to grow 11.6%, while revenues are predicted to rise 11.2%. The Construction Industries segment is expected to benefit from the rising construction activities in the United States and other parts of the world.



Backed by demand for commodities fueled by the energy-transition trend, a thriving mining sector will aid the Resource Industries segment. Its dividend yield and payout ratio are higher than its peers. A strong liquidity position, investments in expanding services and digital initiatives will help Caterpillar deliver outsized returns.



Crown Castle shares have underperformed against the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry over the past year (-29.7% vs. -28.0%). The consolidation in the wireless industry will likely affect the company's top line while higher interest rates are expected to add to expenses and make borrowings to fund development costlier. Also, customer concentration is a woe.



However, given the increase in mobile data usage, spectrum availability and high network investments by wireless carriers to deploy 5G networks, Crown Castle is poised to gain from this upbeat trend in the upcoming period.



Its efforts to double small-cell deployments in 2023 will likely act as a tailwind. The company hiked its quarterly dividend payment by 6.5% on the back of expected strong cashflows.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Nasdaq, Inc., and American Water Works Company, Inc..



Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

