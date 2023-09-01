The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Aptiv, Clean Harbors, ABM Industries and Publicis

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 1, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Aptiv APTV, Clean Harbors CLH, ABM Industries ABM and Publicis PUBGY.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

4 Business Services Stocks to Buy for a Stronger Portfolio

The business services sector is a major beneficiary of the broader economy and manufacturing and non-manufacturing (service) activities. While service activities are currently in good shape, their positive impacts on the sector are being partially offset by contracting economic activity in the manufacturing sector.

The Services PMI measured by the Institute for Supply Management has stayed above the 50% mark for the past seven consecutive months, indicating continued expansion. The manufacturing PMI stayed below the 50% mark for the past nine consecutive months.

The broader economy is showing signs of revival. According to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, GDP grew at an annual rate of 2.4% in the second quarter of 2023 compared with the 2% growth in the first quarter.

The global macroeconomic environment, strong demand for services, improving supply chains, a less-hawkish stance from the U.S. Federal Reserve, and strong digital adoption are currently some of the crucial drivers of the business services sector, which are decreasing the negative impacts of labor market constraints and higher operational expenses.

Sector-specific factors acting as tailwinds are the essentiality of certain services like waste management, the rise in demand for risk mitigation and consulting services, increased expertise in improving operational efficiency and lower costs, successful work-from-home models and digital transformation.

The pandemic has changed the way players have conducted business and delivered services. Currently, the key focus within the industry is on channelizing money and efforts toward more effective operational components, such as technology, digital transformation, data-driven decision-making and enhanced cybersecurity.

The Current Backdrop Offers Some Great Picks

Given the promising developments in business services, investors may consider buying stocks that possess fundamental strength. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), offer the best investment opportunities. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Aptiv: The provider of electrical, electronic and safety technology solutions for automotive and commercial vehicles carries a Zacks Rank #2 and a VGM Score of A.

Earnings and revenues for 2023 are expected to grow 39% and 14.8%, respectively, year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aptiv's 2023 EPS has increased 10.2% in the past 30 days to $4.74. Shares of the company have gained 15.4% in the past three months.

Clean Harbors: The environmental and industrial services provider carries a Zacks Rank #2 and a VGM Score of B.

Earnings for 2023 are expected to be in line with the year-ago quarter while revenues are anticipated to go up 5.3% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clean Harbors' 2023 EPS has increased 2% in the past 60 days to $7.14. Shares of the company have gained 20.6% in the past three months.

ABM Industries: The provider of integrated facility, infrastructure and mobility solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2 and a VGM Score of B.

The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues indicates a 3.5% year-over-year increase. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABM's 2023 EPS has increased slightly in the past 60 days to $3.51. Shares of the company have gained 3.7% in the past three months.

Publicis: The company is a provider of marketing, communications and digital business transformation services. It carries a Zacks Rank #2 and a VGM Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's 2023 EPS has increased 6.1% to $1.92 over the past 60 days. Shares of Publicis have gained 6.4% in the past three months.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Publicis Groupe SA (PUBGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.