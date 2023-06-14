The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, UnitedHealth, Eli Lilly, Walmart and Becton, Dickinson

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 14, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH, Eli Lilly and Company LLY, Walmart Inc. WMT and Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Apple, UnitedHealth & Eli Lilly

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc., UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and Eli Lilly and Company. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Apple shares have outperformed the Zacks Tech sector (+40.4% vs. +34.9%) as well as the broader market (+40.4% vs. +14.1%) this year. The company is benefiting from steady demand for iPhone 14 and 14 Plus as well as expanding footprint in emerging markets. Growing services subscriber base and improving customer engagement are tailwinds for the services business.



Apple is expanding service offerings with the new features and enhancements in its upcoming iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17. Expanding content on Apple TV+ bodes well for Apple. Growing footprint in enterprise market is encouraging.



However, services’ revenue growth in the fiscal third quarter is expected to be similar to the fiscal second quarter. Apple expects services to be negatively impacted by challenging macroeconomic conditions, as well as continued weakness in digital advertising and mobile gaming.



(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>>)



Shares of UnitedHealth have gained +8.2% over the past year against the Zacks Medical - HMOs industry’s gain of +10.0%. Company’s top line remains well-poised for growth on the back of a strong market position, new deals, renewed agreements, and expansion of service offerings.



The Zacks analyst expect the top line to grow 11.1% year over year in 2023. Its solid health services segment provides diversification benefits. The Government business remains well-poised for growth. A sturdy balance sheet enables business investments and prudent deployment of capital.



However, membership in its global business continues to decline. High operating costs are hurting margins. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on UnitedHealth here >>>)



Eli Lilly shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+55.0% vs. +19.1%). The company boasts a solid portfolio of core drugs in diabetes, autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its revenue growth is being driven by higher demand for drugs like Trulicity, Taltz and others. It is regularly adding promising new pipeline assets through business development deals.



Lilly expects to launch four new medicines by 2023 end with Mounjaro for type II diabetes and cancer drug Jaypirca already launched. Mounjaro sales are already benefiting from strong demand trends.



However, the CRL for donanemab will probably delay the potential launch of the candidate. Generic competition for several drugs, rising pricing pressure in the United States and some international markets are some top-line headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Eli Lilly here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Walmart Inc. and Becton, Dickinson and Company.



Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.