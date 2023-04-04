The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, Meta Platforms, Visa, United Parcel Service and Caterpillar

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 4, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, Meta Platforms, Inc. META, Visa Inc. V, United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS and Caterpillar Inc. CAT.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Apple, Meta Platforms and Visa

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc., Meta Platforms, Inc. and Visa Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Apple shares are up +26.7% in the year-to-date period vs. the Zacks Tech sector's 20.6% gain and the S&P 500 index's +7.4% gain.

The company expects the March quarter’s year-over-year revenue growth to be similar to that of the December quarter due to unfavorable forex. For the iPhone, Apple expects the March quarter’s year-over-year revenue growth to accelerate relative to the December quarter’s year-over-year revenue growth.



For Mac and iPad, revenues are expected to decline in double digits on a year-over-year basis due to challenging comparison and macroeconomic headwinds. Services revenue growth is expected to be negatively impacted by challenging macroeconomic conditions, as well as weakness in digital advertising and gaming.



However, revenues are expected to grow year over year. Growing services subscriber base and a strong liquidity position are key catalysts for Apple’s prospects.



(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>>)



Shares of Meta Platforms have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past six months (+51.1% vs. +14.1%). The company is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its products like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook has been a major growth driver.



Its restructuring plan is expected to reduce expenses driving profitability. However, challenging macroeconomic conditions are negatively impacting Meta’s advertising revenues. Unfavorable forex, targeting and measurement headwinds due to Apple’s iOS changes, normalization of e-commerce after the pandemic peak and higher inflation hurt growth in the reported quarter.



Meta’s first-quarter guidance reflects macroeconomic and forex concerns. Weak advertising demand is a headwind. Meta expects Reels to monetize much slower than feed or stories, which is a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Meta Platforms here >>>)



Visa shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past six months (+22.0% vs. +15.2%). The company’s numerous buyouts and alliances paved the way for long-term growth and consistently drove its revenues. For fiscal 2023, net revenues are estimated to rise in the high single digits on a reported nominal dollar basis.



Constant investments in technology are solidifying its position in the payments market. A shift in payments to the digital mode is a boon for Visa. Steady domestic volumes and transactions rise will aid the company to boost its top line in the coming years. A strong cash position enables it to boost shareholder value.



However, high operating expenses stress the company's margins. Ramped-up client incentives will dent the top line. The company's volumes will likely suffer due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on Visa here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include United Parcel Service, Inc. and Caterpillar Inc.

