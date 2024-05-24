The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, Mastercard, Amgen, Utah Medical Products and Bridger Aerospace

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 24, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, Mastercard Inc. MA, Amgen Inc. AMGN, Utah Medical Products, Inc. UTMD and Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. BAER,

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Apple, Mastercard and Amgen

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc., Mastercard Inc. and Amgen Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks Utah Medical Products, Inc. and Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Apple shares have lagged the Zacks Tech sector (+10.2% vs. 42.7%) as well as the S&P 500 index over the past year (+10.2% vs. +29.1%) reflecting a combination of the company's China exposure and perception of insufficiently well placed for AI. The company's second-quarter fiscal 2024 results suffered from weak iPhone demand. It is benefiting from increasing customer engagement in the services segment. The expanding content portfolio of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade helped in driving subscriber growth.



Apple's results also benefited from strong growth in emerging markets and growing adoption among enterprises. Apple CEO Tim Cook's positive comments on plans to expand the usage of AI in the company's devices and record $110 billion share repurchase announcement reflects strong prospects.



However, Apple has been suffering from stiff competition in the smartphone market and weakness in China. Growing legal complexities, including ongoing EPIC and Masimo lawsuits and the latest case by the U.S. Department of Justice, have been a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>>)



Shares of Mastercard have modestly outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+24.6% vs. +21.2%). Numerous acquisitions are helping the company to grow addressable markets and drive new revenue streams. The COVID-19 crisis accelerated the adoption of digital and contactless solutions, providing an opportunity for the firm's business to expedite its shift to the digital mode.



It is well-poised to gain from steady cash-generating abilities. A strong capital position allows it to pursue acquisitions and prudently deploy capital through share buybacks and dividend payments.



However, steep operating expenses might stress its margins. Also, we expect general and administrative costs to jump almost 11% in 2024. High rebates and incentives may weigh on net revenues. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on Mastercard here >>>)



Amgen shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the year-to-date period (+9.0% vs. -3.8%). The company beat first-quarter estimates for earnings and sales. It expects strong sales growth of products like Tezspire, Evenity, Repatha, Prolia and Tavneos to offset declining revenues from oncology biosimilars and legacy established products such as Enbrel in 2024.



The addition of Horizon's rare disease drugs should further boost revenue growth. Amgen also has some key pipeline assets in obesity and inflammation, which have a large market opportunity. Several key pipeline data readouts are expected in 2024, including from the obesity program, MariTide.



However, increased pricing headwinds and competitive pressure are hurting sales of many products, including some biosimilars. Weakness in some key brands like Otezla and Lumakras create potential revenue headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Amgen here >>>)



Shares of Utah Medical Products have underperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (+26.9% vs. +4.5%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $237.5 million have witnessed the loss of a major OEM customer which has significantly impacted revenues, leading to a 9.4% sales decline in Q1 2024. Intense competition from industry giants pressures profitability.



Nevertheless, Utah Medical Products is well-positioned in the growing medical device market, driven by rising chronic diseases, aging populations and demand for home healthcare. Its diverse product portfolio in obstetrics, gynecology, electrosurgery and neonatal care targets high-growth segments, ensuring sustained demand.



The company's Q1 2024 revenue distribution shows robust diversification, enhancing stability with 45.4% from international sales. UTMD's strong cost management improved the net income margin to 34.9% in Q1 2024 despite increased litigation costs. The company's solid balance sheet, with $93.8 million in cash, supports strategic growth and shareholder returns.



(You can read the full research report on Utah Medical Products here >>>)



Bridger Aerospace's shares have underperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past year (-39% vs. -3.9%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $191.82 million taps into the aerial firefighting market, which is expected to witness a modest growth. Risks include high revenue concentration, seasonal variability, steep operational costs, reliance on government contracts, and expansion challenges.



Nevertheless, Bridger's success hinges on managing these risks while leveraging market growth opportunities. The company saw a revenue jump to $67 million in 2023, up 44.4%, buoyed by significant contracts despite a slow fire season. The firm's global reach expanded, entering markets like Canada and Spain, thereby diversifying its revenue sources.



Fleet and tech advancements, including acquiring Super Scoopers and a fire surveillance Software as a service (SaaS) platform, enhanced operational capacity. Financially, despite a 2023 loss, adjusted EBITDA skyrocketed 405.4%, with an expectation of future growth.



(You can read the full research report on Bridger Aerospace here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD): Free Stock Analysis Report

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (BAER): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.