The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, Intel, Citigroup, Nutrien, and KLA

Chicago, IL – May 3, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, Intel Corp. INTC, Citigroup Inc. C, Nutrien Ltd. NTR, and KLA Corp. KLAC.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Apple, Intel and Citigroup

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc., Intel Corp., and Citigroup Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Apple shares have gained +19.1% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Mini computers industry's gain of +20.0%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from continued momentum in the Services and robust performance from iPhone, Mac, Wearables and an expanding App Store ecosystem. Availability of new Mac Studio and new iPad Air is expected to drive top-line growth. Apple TV+ is gaining recognition due to award winning shows. This bodes well for the Services segment. Services revenue growth is expected to be in strong.

However, COVID-induced supply chain disruptions and industry-wide silicon shortages will probably hurt the top line by $4-$8 billion. Unfavorable forex is also expected to hurt revenues. Absence of Russian revenues will hurt the top line.

Intel shares have declined -13.8% over the year to date basis against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry's decline of -25.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that Client Computing Group is expected to suffer due to component shortage. Production delays pertaining to 7 nm ramp up remain a concern. A strained Sino-U.S. trade relationship, imposition of fresh lockdown restrictions in some markets, forex woes and high debt burden remain other concerns.

However, the company expects demand to pick up in the second half of the year. Intel is riding on prospects of the Internet of Things and Mobileye businesses. Recovery in the enterprise business of the data center segment is a positive. Mobileye growth should be driven by design wins amid recovering automotive industry.

Citigroup shares have declined -18.5% over the year to date basis against the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry's decline of -17.9%. The company's high expenses on transformation investments might limit bottom-line growth. The elimination of overdraft fees will hinder fee income growth in the near term.

However, rise in deposit balances and book value per share were positives, low capital market activity ailed first-quarter results. Advancing with its strategy to exit the consumer banking business in 14 international markets, Citigroup has signed nine deals to sell such businesses to simplify operations and focus on institutional franchises. Net interest income growth and decent liquidity are positives.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Nutrien Ltd., and KLA Corp.

