The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, Broadcom and American Express, Applied Materials and Restaurant Brands International

Top Stock Reports for Apple, Broadcom and American Express

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc., Broadcom Inc. and American Express Company.

Apple shares provide a good blend of defense and long-term growth that has proved invaluable in the ongoing market turmoil. The stock has held its own, down only -8.1% in the year-to-date period vs. -9.2% decline for the S&P 500 index and -15.9% decline for the Zacks Tech sector.

Apple’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 results benefited from strong iPhone sales and continued momentum in the Services business amid significant supply-chain constraints, per the Zacks analyst.

Mac had a terrific quarter driven by strong demand for newly redesigned MacBook Pro powered by M1 chip. However, iPad sales were hurt by supply-chain constraints. Apple did not provide revenue guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, given the uncertainty around the impact of the pandemic.

Nevertheless, Apple expects to achieve solid year-over-year revenue growth and set a second quarter revenue record despite significant supply constraints, which it estimates to be less than the fiscal first quarter. App Store, Cloud Services, Music, advertising and AppleCare will continue to drive Services growth.

Shares of Broadcom have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past year (+41.4% vs. +24.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that Broadcom is riding on continued strength across both Semiconductor solutions and Infrastructure software verticals.

In fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, Semiconductor revenues benefited from higher demand for wireless solutions and continued momentum in networking and broadband solutions. Networking was driven by routing from service providers in the expansion of 5G networks for backhaul, metro, and call, as well as major share gains in ethernet network interface controllers within data centers.

Synergies from acquisitions of CA and Symantec’s enterprise security business aided results. Further, an upbeat first quarter guidance on strong uptick in broadband, networking and wireless revenues is encouraging. However, increasing competition along with high debt levels are persistent overhangs.

Shares of American Express have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry over the past year (+15.1% vs. +1.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that several growth initiatives, such as launching products, enhancing the existing features, reaching new agreements and forging alliances are boosting the company’s results.

Consumer spending on travel and entertainment, which carry higher margins for AmEx, is advancing well. Its balance sheet looks solid with manageable debt. Solid cash generation abilities bode well through which business investments and capital deployment can be undertaken.

However, with increasing utilization of its cards, expense in the form of card member services and card member rewards is likely to go up. Marketing and business development expense is expected to rise as well, hurting the bottom line.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Applied Materials, Inc. and Restaurant Brands International Inc.

