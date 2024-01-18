The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, Boeing, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble and Travelers

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 18, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, The Boeing Co. BA, The Coca-Cola Co. KO, The Procter & Gamble Co. PG and The Travelers Companies Inc. TRV.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings Results

We are in the initial stage of the fourth-quarter 2024 earnings season. The earnings results and management guidance would be crucial for market participants to gauge the health of the U.S. economy.

As of Jan 12, 29 companies on the S&P 500 Index have reported their financial numbers. Total earnings for these index members are up 7.6% from the same period last year on 6% higher revenues, with 93.1% beating EPS estimates and 55.2% beating revenue estimates.

At present, total earnings of the S&P 500 Index in fourth-quarter 2024 are expected to be up 0.1% on 2.2% higher revenues. This follows the 3.8% earnings growth on 2% higher revenues in the third quarter and three back-to-back quarters of declining earnings before that.

Meanwhile, a handful of Dow stocks — popularly known as blue-chip stocks — with a favorable Zacks Rank are set to beat on earnings results. Investment in these stocks should be prudent going forward.

Our Top Picks

We have narrowed our search to five Dow stocks that are poised to beat on earnings results. Each of these stocks carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and has a positive Earnings ESP. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that for stocks with the combination of a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, the chance of an earnings beat is as high as 70%. These stocks are anticipated to appreciate after their earnings releases. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Apple Inc. is benefiting from strong demand for iPhone. AAPL expects iPhone’s year-over-year revenues to grow on an absolute basis in first-quarter fiscal 2024. Revenues for Mac are expected to significantly accelerate compared with the fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 reported figure.

AAPL expects the year-over-year revenue growth for both iPad and Wearables, Home and Accessories to decelerate significantly from the September quarter due to a different timing of product launches. For the Services segment, AAPL expects average revenues per week to grow at a similar strong double-digit rate as it did during the September quarter. The expanding content portfolio of Apple TV+ aids subscriber growth.

Zacks Rank #1 Apple has an Earnings ESP of +3.65%. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 7.2% for the current year (ending September 2024). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.2% over the last 30 days.

Apple recorded earnings surprises in three out of the last four reported quarters, with an average beat of 3.5%. The company is set to release earnings results on Feb 1, after the closing bell.

The Boeing Co. remains the largest aircraft manufacturer in the United States in terms of revenues, orders and deliveries. During the third quarter, the jet giant booked 398 net commercial airplane orders.

A strengthening U.S. defense budget should also boost BA’s Defense, Space & Security's segment growth. Boeing has ample liquidity to meet its debt obligations in the near term. Our model projects BA's total revenues to increase in 2023-2025 time period.

Zacks Rank #2 Boeing has an Earnings ESP of +0.33%. It has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 5.9% over the last 30 days. The company is set to release earnings results on Jan 31, before the opening bell.

The Coca-Cola Co. continues to witness positive business trends as reflected by its robust surprise history. KO’s sales and earnings beat estimates for the third consecutive quarter in third-quarter 2023. Strong revenue growth across most of its operating segments aided by improved price/mix and increased concentrate sales boosted the results.

KO is poised to gain from innovations and accelerating digital investments. KO provided upbeat guidance for 2023. We anticipate organic revenue growth of 10% for 2023. We expect positive price/mix of 9.3% and an increase of 1.5% in concentrate volume for 2023.

Zacks Rank #2 Coca-Cola has an Earnings ESP of +1%. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 4.6% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.1% over the last 90 days.

Coca-Cola recorded earnings surprises in three out of the last four reported quarters, with an average beat of 5.1%. The company is set to release earnings results on Feb 13, before the opening bell.

The Procter & Gamble Co. has been gaining from robust pricing and a favorable mix, along with strength across segments. PG has been focused on productivity and cost-saving plans to boost margins.

This led to the top and bottom lines beating the consensus mark for the fifth consecutive quarter in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Consequently, PG has provided an optimistic fiscal 2024 view. We estimate all-in sales to increase 3.7% year over year in fiscal 2024.

Zacks Rank #2 Procter & Gamble has an Earnings ESP of +0.48%. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 8.8% for the current year (ending June 2024). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.6% over the last 90 days.

Procter & Gamble recorded earnings surprises in the last four reported quarters, with an average beat of 3.8%. The company is set to release earnings results on Jan 23, before the opening bell.

The Travelers Companies Inc. boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance and commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with solid inorganic growth. A high retention rate, a rise in new business and positive renewal premium change bode well.

TRV’s commercial businesses should perform well owing to market stability. TRV remains optimistic about the personal line of business, given growth at auto and homeowners business. TRV expects fixed-income net investment income to be around $615 million after tax for the fourth quarter.

Zacks Rank #2 Travelers Companies has an Earnings ESP of +1.56%. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 51.8% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.6% over the last seven days. The company is set to release earnings results on Jan 19, before the opening bell.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.