The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Angion Biomedica, Applied Therapeutics, Bolt Biotherapeutics, Ikena Oncology, and Landos Biopharma

Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Angion Biomedica ANGN, Applied Therapeutics APLT, Bolt Biotherapeutics BOLT, Ikena Oncology IKNA and Landos Biopharma LABP.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Biotech Stocks Set to Outpace Q1 Earnings Estimates

It has been a mixed earnings season for the drug and biotech sector so far. While several large drug/biotech companies beat estimates for both earnings and revenues, others like Pfizer missed on both counts.

Many companies beat estimates for earnings while missing the same for sales or vice versa. Most companies maintained their previously issued financial outlook for 2022. There are some smaller biotechs, which are yet to report.

Per the Zacks classification, the pharma/biotech industry comes under the broader Medical sector, which comprises pharma/biotech as well as medical device companies.

Per the Earnings Trends report, as of May 4, 77.2% of the companies in the Medical sector, constituting nearly 87.8% of the sector's market capitalization, reported earnings. While 84.1% of the companies beat earnings estimates, 75% beat the same for revenues. Earnings increased 18.9% year over year on 17.3% higher revenues.

Overall, first-quarter earnings of the Medical sector are expected to rise 16.3% on a 14.8% sales increase.

Zeroing in on Winners

Here we have highlighted five biotech companies — Angion Biomedica, Applied Therapeutics, Bolt Biotherapeutics, Ikena Oncology, and Landos Biopharma — that are expected to deliver a beat in their upcoming quarterly results.

Earnings ESP is our proprietary methodology for determining the stocks that have the best chance to deliver an earnings surprise. Earnings ESP shows the percentage difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. The selection can be done with the help of the Zacks Stock Screener.

Our research shows that for stocks with this combination, the chance of an earnings surprise is as high as 70%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

5 Drug/Biotech Stocks That Match the Criteria

Angion Biomedica

This clinical-stage biotech has an Earnings ESP of +26.44% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter is pegged at a loss of 44 cents per share. Angion Biomedica is expected to release results next week.

Angion Biomedica beat estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing in one, with the average surprise being 47.51%.

Applied Therapeutics

Also a clinical-stage biotech, Applied Therapeutics makes novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical needs. APLT has an Earnings ESP of +21.95% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus for the first quarter is pegged at a loss of 82 cents per share.

Applied Therapeutics beat estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing in one and delivering in-line results in one. The company's average earnings surprise is 2.58%. The company should release results this month.

Bolt Biotherapeutics

This Redwood City, CA-based immuno-oncology biotech, Bolt Biotherapeutics has an Earnings ESP of +2.13% and a Zacks Rank of #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter is pegged at a loss of 71 cents per share.

Bolt Biotherapeutics missed estimates in three of the last four quarters while delivering in-line results in one with the average negative earnings surprise being 28.35%.

Ikena Oncology

Boston-based cancer biotech, Ikena Oncology has an Earnings ESP of +4.14% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter is pegged at a loss of 42 cents per share.

Ikena Oncology beat earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing in the other two with the average negative surprise being 33.37%.

Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma is a clinical biotech focused on developing novel oral therapeutics for autoimmune diseases. The company has an Earnings ESP of +4.70% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter is pegged at a loss of 37 cents per share.

Landos Biopharma beat estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing in one and delivering in-line results in one. The company's average earnings surprise is 34.91%.

