The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Analog Devices, Estee Lauder, Aon, Synopsys and Parker-Hannifin

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 6, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Analog Devices, Inc. ADI, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL, Aon plc AON, Synopsys, Inc. SNPS and Parker-Hannifin Corp. PH.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Analog Devices, Estee Lauder and AON

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Analog Devices, Inc., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. and Aon plc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Shares of Analog Devices have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry over the past year (+17.6% vs. +13.8%). The company is riding on the strength across consumer, communications, industrial and automotive markets. Solid demand for high-performance analog as well as mixed signal solutions is a tailwind. Strong momentum across electric vehicle space on the back of its robust Battery Management System solutions is a positive.



Increasing power design wins are other positives. Solid momentum of HEV platform across cabin electronics ecosystem is a tailwind. The company also remains optimistic about the growth prospects related to 5G. Considering the above-mentioned factors, we expect first-quarter fiscal 2023 total revenue to rise 15.3% year over year.



However, weak momentum across major applications and leveraged balance sheet are concerns. Pandemic induced supply-chain constraints and geopolitical tensions led by Russia-Ukraine war remain major overhangs.



(You can read the full research report on Analog Devices here >>>)



Estée Lauder shares have modestly outperformed the Zacks Cosmetics industry over the past six months (+0.2% vs. -1.6%) on the back of momentum in the company's online business. In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, its freestanding store in the U.S. saw impressive performance fueled by enhanced omnichannel capabilities and more demand for high-touch services.



Estée Lauder’s strong presence in emerging markets has been a driver. Management is on track to expand its consumer reach in productive distribution across high-growth channels while strategically expanding brands into new countries.



However, the company expects the rest of fiscal 2023 to remain pressurized by temporary hurdles stemming from pandemic-led curbs in China, foreign currency headwinds, heightened inflation, supply-chain bottlenecks and the risk of sluggishness in certain markets globally.



(You can read the full research report on The Estee Lauder here >>>)



Shares of Aon have gained +2.7% over the past year against the Zacks Insurance - Brokerage industry’s gain of +2.9%. The company’s top line has been growing on buyouts and alliances, which have enhanced its capabilities and made it one of the largest insurance brokers. Solid Reinsurance Solutions and Commercial Risk Solutions segments continue to drive the top line.



Aon has been divesting non-core operations to streamline its business. It expects that focusing on more profitable operations will generate a higher return on equity. Its pooled employer plan has reached the milestone of $1 billion in U.S. assets and commitments.



The company engages in prudent capital deployment. It had around $6.7 billion fund left under its share buyback program as of Sep 30, 2022. However, elevated operating costs can put pressure on margins. A debt-laden balance sheet compared with a lower cash balance raises a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Aon here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Synopsys, Inc. and Parker-Hannifin Corp.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aon plc (AON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.