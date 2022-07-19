The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights AMN Healthcare, Boeing, Clorox, Novo Nordisk and Costco Wholesale

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 19, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN, The Boeing Co. BA, The Clorox Company CLX, Novo Nordisk A/S NVO and Costco Wholesale Corp. COST.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Beat the Market with the Zacks Method: 5 Top Stocks

The three most widely followed indexes posted a losing week despite making gains on Friday. The S&P 500 lost 0.9% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq finished 0.2% and 1.6% lower, respectively.

The markets fell throughout the week in the apprehension of a 100-basis-point hike in interest rates in the next Fed meeting, which can push the economy into a recession. The multi-decade high inflation and disappointing earnings reports from major banks make the market's prospects look bleak. Friday's rebound, however, came on the back of strong consumer sentiment data, retail sales numbers, and the Fed's assurance that it is considering only a 75 basis point hike this month.

Regardless of market conditions, we, here at Zacks, provide investors with unbiased guidance on how to beat the market.

Zacks Research guided investors last week with its time-tested methodologies as usual. Given the prevailing market uncertainty, you may want to look at our feats to prepare better for your next action.

Here are some of our key achievements from last week:

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Stock Gains on Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. gained 3.8% since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) on July 9. The rating upgrade was primarily driven by an upward trend in earnings estimates, one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core of the Zacks rating.

For AMN, the consensus EPS estimate of $10.41 for the current year has been revised up 2.8% over the past two months.

Rising earnings estimates and the consequent Zacks Rank upgrade for AMN imply an improvement in the company's underlying business. And investors have started showing their appreciation for this improving business trend by pushing the stock higher.

The Zacks Rank stock-rating system, which uses four factors related to earnings estimates to classify stocks into five groups, ranging from Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record, with Zacks Rank #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +24.8% since 1988. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>

Check AMN Healthcare's historical EPS and Sales here>>>

Zacks Focus List Model Portfolio Stock The Boeing Company Shoots Up

Shares of The Boeing Co., which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have shot up 6.2% over the past week. The Zacks Focus List is a model portfolio of 50 hand-picked stocks that possess the right fundamental ingredients to outperform the market over the next 12 months. These 50 stocks are picked from a long list of stocks with the highest Zacks Rank.

Boeing was added to the Focus List on March 23, 2020, at $95.01 per share. The stock has gained 55.5% since then to close the last trading session at $147.74.

Since its inception on February 1, 1996, the Focus List portfolio has delivered an annualized return of +12.9%.

Unlock all of our powerful research, tools and analysis, including the Focus List, Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research Reports, Zacks Earnings ESP Filter, Premium Screener and more, as part of Zacks Premium. Gain full access now >>

Zacks ECAP Stock Clorox Provides Solid Gains

The Clorox Company, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), surged 5.2% last week. ECAP is a model portfolio of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy and Hold stocks.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, the ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.

In terms of last week's returns, Novo Nordisk A/S and Costco Wholesale Corp. followed Clorox with 4.8% and 4.3% gains, respectively.

The ECAP and many other model portfolios are available as part of Zacks Advisor Tools, a cloud-based solution to access Zacks award-winning stock, mutual fund and ETF research. Click here to schedule a demo .

Click here to access this portfolio on Zacks Advisor Tools .

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.