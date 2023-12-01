The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights American Airlines, Hawaiian Holdings, Southwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 1, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: American Airlines AAL, Hawaiian Holdings HA, Southwest Airlines LUV and Delta Air Lines DAL.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Airline Stock Roundup: American, Hawaiian, Southwest & More

In the past week, American Airlines and Graphyte, a carbon removal startup backed by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, inked a carbon removal purchase agreement. American Airlines will be the startup's inaugural customer.

Management of Hawaiian Airlines, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, announced the decision to add two new routes to the islands of Kauai and Hawaii from Sacramento. Southwest Airlines was also in the news when it made multiple leadership changes aimed at promoting organizational alignment.

Read the last Airline Roundup here.

Recap of the Past Week’s Most Important Stories

1. In a bid to expand its network, Hawaiian Airlines will operate three weekly nonstop flights that will run from Sacramento to Kona starting May 25, 2024. The flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Additionally, HA will expand its presence in Sacramento with four weekly flights to Lihue on Kaua'i, starting operations from May 24. The flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

2. Per the deal with Graphyte, American Airlines will pay the former for burying 10,000 tons of carbon dioxide underground. The move is in line with AAL’s plans to limit the pollution causing climate change. AAL aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. To this end, it is investing in a variety of technologies to reduce its carbon footprint. AAL recognized carbon credits are of paramount importance as far as eliminating aviation’s residual emissions. Following the decision to purchase carbon removal credits from Graphyte, AAL aims to accelerate and scale the carbon dioxide removal market.

Currently, American Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

3. In a bid to achieve its strategic priorities more efficiently, Southwest Airlines announced some leadership changes that will take effect from Dec 1. The changes include the promotion of Justin Jones to the post of executive vice president of operations. Jones, who served as the vice president of operational strategy and design from December 2021, will report to chief operating officer Andrew Watterson. Jones will lead the teams responsible for coordinating modernization and oversight of LUV’s daily operations.

Per Bob Jordan, Southwest Airlines’ president & CEO, “We're closing out a year of purposeful investment in our capabilities and resiliency, having made enormous strides in a more seamless experience for our customers. These changes solidify Southwest's Executive Leadership Team as we work to achieve our objectives for 2024 and beyond."

4. Delta Air Lines announced that more than 5.3 million customers availed its flights in the Nov 17-26 timeframe. DAL operated more than 43,000 flights systemwide during the period to meet the buoyant air travel demand witnessed during the Thanksgiving holiday period. The figures are in line with its Nov 17-28 projection, where it is expected 6.2-6.4 million passengers to avail its flights. The forecast implied that 515,000-530,000 passengers will fly per day.

Price Performance

Most airline stocks traded in the green over the past week. However, the gains were muted in nature. Consequently, the NYSE ARCA Airline Index improved marginally to $55.15 over the past week. Over the course of six months, the sector tracker decreased 12.5%.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.