The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Alaska Air and JetBlue Airways

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 8, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: American Airlines Group Inc. AAL, Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL, United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL, Alaska Air Group Inc. ALK and JetBlue Airways Corp. JBLU.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Airline Industry Likely to Revive Lost Glory in 2023

The global airlines industry is set to revive its lost glory in 2023. The industry suffered a massive hit from early 2020 to mid-2022, due to pandemic-induced travel restrictions and lockdowns. However, as the United States and most countries globally removed air travel restrictions buoyed by the gradual fading out of coronavirus infections, the airline industry is gaining its foothold.

The pent-up demand is driving traffic for airlines. Despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain woes, there is a wave of optimism surrounding air-travel demand. The buoyant scenario with respect to air-travel demand is expected to improve further in 2023.

IATA's Bullish Forecast

In December 2022, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimated that the net profits for airlines across the globe are likely to be $4.7 billion in 2023. The top line in 2023 is anticipated at $779 billion compared with the previous estimate of $727 billion.

Per IATA, passenger revenues in 2023 are anticipated to be $522 billion (85.5% of 2019 [pre-coronavirus] levels) despite economic uncertainties. Cargo revenues are expected to be around $150 billion, suggesting an increase of nearly $48.6 billion from the pre-pandemic level of 2019.

Positive Developments

Major airlines like American Airlines Group Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. reported better-than-expected earnings results with strong guidance for the near term. Improved air travel demand was the primary reasons for the upbeat guidance.

Alaska Air Group Inc. too is being aided by buoyant air-travel-demand. On the back of upbeat air-travel demand and favorable pricing. ALK expects first-quarter 2023 total revenues to increase 29-32% year over year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. has partnered CHOOOSE to create a new online platform, which allows passengers to estimate the amount of carbon dioxide emissions from flights. To stop these harmful emissions, passengers can make financial contributions to fund the usage of environmentally-friendly sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on JetBlue flights.

Owing to its environmentally-friendly attitude, AAL has improved its fuel efficiency by more than 10% since 2013, in turn saving 1.9 billion gallons of fuel and preventing 19 million metric tons of carbon dioxide. AAL used 2 million gallons of SAF in 2022, thereby doubling its usage year over year.

Moreover, the airline industry suffered last year due to higher crude oil prices that were triggered primarily by the prolonged war between Russia and Ukraine. However, oil prices, the major source of costs for airlines, retreated by nearly 30% from the March-April peak of last year.

Finally, China’s recent reopening and removal of all travel-related restrictions after a long COVID-19 lockdowns will benefit the airline industry. The resilient demand will allow several debt-ridden companies to fix their balance sheets.

Bottom Line

Air-travel demand made a stronger-than-expected recovery as people are again booking flights, thereby boosting passenger revenues, which account for the bulk of most airlines' top lines. The focus on boosting cargo revenues is an added positive. The well-being of companies in this industry is linked to the health of the overall economy.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.