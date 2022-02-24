The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Amazon.com, The Home Depot, PetroChina Company, Deere & Company and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 24, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, The Home Depot, Inc. HD, PetroChina Company Ltd. PTR, Deere & Company DE and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Amazon, Home Depot and PetroChina

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc., The Home Depot, Inc., and PetroChina Company Ltd. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of Amazon have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past two-year period (+49.5% vs. -24.5%). Amazon’s fourth quarter results were driven by solid Prime and AWS momentum, per the Zacks analyst. Ultrafast delivery services and expanding content portfolio were beneficial.

Moreover, strengthening relationships with third-party sellers was a positive. Strong momentum across Amazon Music was another tailwind. Its strengthening AWS services portfolio and growing adoption rate contributed, as well. Also, improving Alexa skills along with robust smart home products offerings were tailwinds.



Amazon’s strong global presence and solid momentum among small and medium businesses remain positives. Growing capabilities in grocery, pharmacy, Amazon Care, Kuiper and Zoox remain other positives. However, growing expenses due to supply-chain constraints and labor supply shortages remain concerns.

(You can read the full research report on Amazon here >>>)

Shares of Home Depot have outperformed the Zacks Building Products – Retail industry over the past year (+21.7% vs. +20.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that the stock’s momentum can be attributed to the robust surprise trend, which continued in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021.

The company reported its seventh straight quarter of earnings and sales beat in the fiscal fourth quarter. Results gained from strong demand for home-improvement projects, robust housing market trends and ongoing investments. The company also benefited from continued strength in both Pro and DIY categories as well as digital momentum.

Its interconnected retail strategy and underlying technology infrastructure have helped consistently boost web traffic for the past few quarters, aiding digital sales. However, the company reported soft gross margins in Q4, driven by higher cost of goods sold. Supply chain headwinds also marred results to some extent.

(You can read the full research report on Home Depot here >>>)

Shares of PetroChina have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated – International industry over the past year (+44.3% vs. +30.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that with higher energy prices supporting the state-run giant's exploration and production segment, the stock is expected to gain further. As is evident from the nine-month results, PetroChina's upstream segment has been benefiting from the turnaround in oil prices. The unit posted an operating income of RMB 58.4 billion, nearly trebling from the year-ago profit.

Being one of the two Chinese integrated oil firms, PetroChina is already well-positioned to capitalize on the country’s growing natural gas demand. The company’s natural gas business offers lucrative growth prospects in the coming years as China moves from coal to natural gas. Consequently, PetroChina is a preferred energy firm to own now.

(You can read the full research report on PetroChina here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Deere & Company and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.