The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Amazon.com, Novartis, Philip Morris International, Automatic Data Processing and Live Nation Entertainment

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 19, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Novartis AG NVS, Philip Morris International Inc. PM, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP and Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Amazon, Novartis and Philip Morris

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc., Novartis AG and Philip Morris International Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Amazon.com shares have been big laggards this year, on account primarily of two distinct factors.

First, Amazon's growth outlook has gotten cloudier as a result of the uncertain macroeconomic backdrop resulting from the Fed's extraordinary tightening policy that has raised recessionary risks for the U.S. economy. Second, Amazon's near-term growth outlook is weighed down by the pulled-forward growth during Covid. The company heavily invested in human and physical capacity during Covid that has produced somewhat of a mismatch between 'capacity' and demand growth that they are currently in the process of rationalizing through lay-offs and facility shutdowns.

The stock is down -47.9% this year vs. the -17.2% decline for the S&P 500 index and the Zacks Retail sector's -26.5% pullback. Amazon's main Retail sector rival Walmart is up +4.8% this year.

Nevertheless, Amazon's third quarter results were driven by Prime and AWS momentum. Strengthening AWS services portfolio and its growing adoption rate contributed well.



Ultrafast delivery services and expanding content portfolio were beneficial. Strengthening relationship with third-party sellers was a positive. Robust advertising business contributed well. Improving Alexa skills along with robust smart home products offerings were tailwinds.



Amazon's strong global presence and solid momentum among the small and medium businesses remain positives. Growing capabilities in grocery, pharmacy, Amazon Care, Kuiper and Zoox are other positives. Considering the abovementioned facts, the Zacks analyst expects 2022 revenue to be up 8.3% from 2021.



(You can read the full research report on Amazon.com here >>>)



Novartis' shares have gained +5.9% over the past year against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry's gain of +15.1%. The company's performance in the third quarter was pretty ho-hum, as earnings beat by a penny but revenues lagged due to generic competition.



With the planned spin off of Sandoz, Novartis is looking to become a pure-play pharmaceutical company. Novartis has a strong and diverse portfolio. Solid momentum in key brands like psoriasis drug Cosentyx, cardiovascular drug Entresto, gene therapy Zolgensma, the oncology portfolio and the launch of Kesimpta continue to boost performance.



The launch of additional drugs like Pluvicto, Piqray, Leqvio and Mayzent and the label expansion of key drugs should also boost performance further. Management's focus on cost savings should boost the bottom line as well. However, generic competition for key drugs and pipeline setbacks are concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Novartis here >>>)



Philip Morris' shares have outperformed the Zacks Tobacco industry over the past year (+8.4% vs. +3.7%). The company has been benefiting from its strong pricing power. Also, focus on reduced risk products, especially IQOS has been working well for the company, which is witnessing continued product mix shift from cigarettes to smoke-free products. However, Philip Morris has been battling cost-related headwinds. In third-quarter 2022, the proforma adjusted operating income margin fell 1 point on an organic basis.



Management lowered its proforma adjusted operating margin organic growth view for 2022, wherein it expects gross margin contraction due to a considerable rise in IQOS device volumes, the increased initial cost of IQOS ILUMA, elevated logistic costs, growth-oriented investments in the smoke-free space, raw material and energy cost inflation and incremental supply-chain costs.



(You can read the full research report on Philip Morris here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Automatic Data Processing, Inc. and Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.



Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022 today >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novartis AG (NVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.