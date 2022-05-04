The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Amazon.com, ConocoPhillips, Stryker, Chipotle Mexican Grill and ONEOK

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 4, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, ConocoPhillips COP, Stryker Corp. SYK, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG, and ONEOK, Inc. OKE.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Amazon, ConocoPhillips and Stryker

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc., ConocoPhillips, and Stryker Corp. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Amazon shares hadn't much even before the disappointing Q1 report, but the stock has really been hit hard following that report. The stock is now down -25.9% this year vs. -12.9% decline for the S&P 500 index. Weighing on the stock are worries about the company's outlook in the current environment of elevated expenses and continued supply-chain issues.

While these are reasonable worries, the Zacks analyst believes that the company is gaining on solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and strong content portfolio. Further, strengthening relationship with third-party sellers is a positive. Also, growing momentum across Amazon Music is contributing well. Additionally, strong adoption rate of AWS is aiding the company's cloud dominance.



Also, expanding AWS services portfolio is continuously helping Amazon in gaining further momentum among the customers. Further, robust Alexa skills and expanding smart home products portfolio are positives. Additionally, the company's strong global presence and solid momentum among the small and medium businesses remain tailwinds.

(You can read the full research report on Amazon here >>> )



Shares of ConocoPhillips have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States over the past year (+84.1% vs +79.9%). The company holds a bulk of acres in the unconventional plays of Eagle Ford shale, Permian Basin and Bakken shale. Significant opportunities are there for the firm in Eagle Ford, where it owns about 1,600 undrilled locations that could provide access to huge reserves. Its balance sheet is significantly less leveraged than the industry it belongs to.

However, the company has been generating lower dividend yield than the composite stocks belonging to the energy sector over the past few years. Moreover, the upstream player has been constantly bearing the brunt of increasing costs and expenses over the past few quarters, adversely affecting the income.

(You can read the full research report on ConocoPhillips here >>> )



Stryker shares have declined -8.3% over the past year against the Zacks Medical - Products industry's decline of -25.3%. The company's pricing pressure continues to plague Stryker. Stiff competition in the MedTech space remains a woe. Contraction in both gross and operating margins is disappointing.

However, The company witnessed strong performance across both of its segments. Internationally, the company reported mid-single-digit organic growth, highlighted by double-digit organic growth in Europe and emerging markets.

As per the management, the company managed to deliver robust growth in both of its businesses and demonstrated promising integration of Wright Medical despite the COVID-19 led disruptions. Strength in flagship Mako platform continues to favor the company.

(You can read the full research report on Styker here >>> )



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., and ONEOK, Inc.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.