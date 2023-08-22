The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Amazon.com, Cisco Systems, The Southern Company, Edwards Lifesciences and Ross Stores

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 22, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO, The Southern Company SO, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. EW and Ross Stores, Inc. ROST

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Amazon, Cisco Systems and Southern Co.

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc. and The Southern Company. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Amazon.com shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the year-to-date period (+58.6% vs. +35.6%). The company's second quarter results were driven by Prime and AWS momentum. Strengthening AWS services portfolio and its growing adoption rate contributed well. Ultrafast delivery services and expanding content portfolio were beneficial.



Strengthening relationship with third-party sellers was a positive. Robust advertising business contributed well. Improving Alexa skills along with robust smart home products offerings were tailwinds. Amazon's strong global presence and solid momentum among the small and medium businesses remain other positives.



Growing capabilities in grocery, pharmacy, healthcare and autonomous driving are other positives. Also, deepening focus on generative AI is a major tailwind. However, rising inflationary pressure remains a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Amazon.com here >>>)



Shares of Cisco Systems have modestly outperformed the Zacks Computer - Networking industry over the year-to-date period (+18.2% vs. +17.1%). The company is riding on the growing demand for its security, artificial intelligence and cloud products. Its security portfolio is benefiting from the launch of new data loss prevention, firewall and zero trust capabilities.



Zero Trust portfolio is riding on strong demand for its Duo offering. Optimized application experience is benefiting from strong demand for ThousandEyes. Its investments across security business, focusing on cloud-based and AI-driven offerings, is expected to drive growth.



Expanding growth opportunities for low-power-consuming technologies, including IoT, Silicon One and Power over Ethernet bodes well for Cisco. Acquisitions including Lightspin Technologies, Smartlook and Armorblox is expected to benefit top-line growth.



(You can read the full research report on Cisco Systems here >>>)



Shares of Southern Company have outperformed the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry over the past six months (+6.0% vs. -3.4%). Leveraging the demographics of its operating territories, as in healthy population and job growth, the utility has gradually increased its customer base.



With good rate base growth and constructive regulation, the power supplier is expected to generate steady earnings and dividend growth in the coming years. However, its elevated leverage, along with continued timing and cost overrun issues over its Vogtle project, are major overhangs.



While the electric utility holding company's debt-to-capitalization of 63.1% restricts financial flexibility, its $25-billion Vogtle nuclear plant has already exceeded budget and is years behind schedule. Therefore, Southern Company warrants a cautious stance from the investors.



(You can read the full research report on Southern Company here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Edwards Lifesciences Corp. and Ross Stores, Inc.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southern Company (The) (SO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.