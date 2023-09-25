The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Amazon.com, Boeing, Regeneron, Boston Scientific and Waste Management

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 25, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, The Boeing Company BA, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN, Boston Scientific Corp. BSX and Waste Management, Inc. WM.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Amazon, Boeing, Regeneron & Others

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc., The Boeing Company and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Amazon.com shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the year-to-date period (+54.0% vs. +33.2%). The company is gaining on solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and strong content portfolio. Strengthening relationships with third-party sellers is a positive.



Additionally, the strong adoption rate of AWS is aiding the company's cloud dominance. Expanding AWS services portfolio is continuously helping Amazon in gaining further momentum among the customers. Robust Alexa skills and expanding smart home products portfolio are positives.



Amazon.com's strong global presence and solid momentum among the small and medium businesses remain tailwinds. However, inflationary pressure, geopolitical tensions and foreign currency headwinds remain concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Amazon.com here >>>)



Sares of Boeing have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the year-to-date period (+5.0% vs. -15.6%). The company remains the largest aircraft manufacturer in the United States in terms of revenues, orders and deliveries. During the second quarter, this jet giant booked 460 net commercial airplane orders and recorded a 10% hike in service revenues.



A strengthening U.S. defense budget should also boost Boeing's growth. The company holds a strong solvency position in the near term. However, Boeing expects supply-chain disruptions to continue to harm its operational results, at least in the near term.



Further, the company has been incurring notable abnormal production cost in relation to production quality issues for 787 jets that may hurt its future results. Its dispute with Embraer over termination of the earlier made joint venture might cause Boeing to incur some loss in the future.



(You can read the full research report on Boeing here >>>)



Regeneron shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the year-to-date period (+14.1% vs. -14.8%). The company maintains momentum on asthma drug Dupixent's stellar performance, driven by continued strong demand in the approved indications. Growth in Dupixent through additional label expansions and a promising late-stage pipeline set the momentum for further development.



The approval of Libtayo for additional indications is likely to drive the drug's sales and diversify the company's portfolio. Additionally, the company received a significant boost with the FDA approval of a higher dose of aflibercept at 8mg.



Regeneron has a deep pipeline and the development of additional drugs will be an incremental boost to the company. However, lead drug Eylea sales are under pressure due to increasing competition. A decline in Eylea sales will hurt Regeneron's performance.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Boston Scientific Corp. and Waste Management, Inc.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.