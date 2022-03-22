The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Amazon, NVIDIA and JPMorgan Chase

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 22, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, NVIDIA Corp. NVDA and JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Amazon, NVIDIA and JPMorgan

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc., NVIDIA Corp. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Shares of Amazon have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past year (+3.6% vs. -39.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that Amazon is gaining on solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and strong content portfolio. Further, strengthening relationships with third-party sellers is a positive.

Also, growing momentum across Amazon Music is contributing well. Additionally, strong adoption rate of AWS is aiding the company's cloud dominance. Also, expanding AWS services portfolio is continuously helping Amazon in gaining further momentum among the customers.

Further, robust Alexa skills and expanding smart home products portfolio are positives. Additionally, the company's strong global presence and solid momentum among the small and medium businesses remain tailwinds. However, growing expenses associated with supply-chain constraints and labor supply shortages remain concerns.

(You can read the full research report on Amazon here >>> )

Shares of NVIDIA have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past year (+100.6% vs. +33.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work and learn-from-home wave. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook Graphic Processing Units, which is boosting gaming revenues.

Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company's Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. Further, solid uptake of artificial intelligence-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon.

Additionally, collaboration with Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA's presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.

(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>> )

Shares of JPMorgan have underperformed the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry over the past six month period (-7.2% vs. +5.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that normalization of the trading business is expected to hurt the company's fee income growth, going forward. Further, relatively lower interest rates in the near term are expected to keep weighing on the company's margins and interest income. Steadily rising operating expenses remains a major near-term headwind.

However, opening new branches, strategic acquisitions/investments, global expansion and digitization initiatives, and decent investment banking (IB) pipeline are expected to keep supporting the company's financials. Additionally, its steady capital deployments look sustainable and will enhance shareholder value.

(You can read the full research report on JP Morgan here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Medtronic plc (MDT) and McDonald's Corp. (MCD).

