The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Amazon, eBay, Booking Holdings, Wayfair and BigCommerce

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 24, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Amazon (AMZN), eBay EBAY, Booking Holdings BKNG, Wayfair W and BigCommerce BIGC.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

5 E-commerce Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates in Q1

E-commerce stocks' first-quarter 2024 performances are expected to have significantly benefited from growing online sales worldwide.

According to a report by the Commerce Department, retail sales were $709.6 billion in March 2024, growing 0.7% month over month, primarily driven by the solid momentum in e-commerce. Per the report, online retail sales grew 2.7% sequentially in March.

E-commerce stocks have been gaining from the increasing popularity and convenience of online shopping. Further, solid momentum across online grocery shopping is expected to have continued fueling online retail sales in the quarter under review.

Ultra-fast and door-to-door delivery of orders, including groceries, healthcare goods, merchandise, beauty products, electronics, toys and essential items, is constantly driving customer momentum of e-commerce companies.

Great offers and huge discounts across various product categories available on multiple e-commerce sites are anticipated to have continued to attract customers to online shopping.

Additionally, the impacts of the growing proliferation of Internet use and online payment apps globally are expected to get reflected in the e-commerce companies' results for the quarter under review.

Apart from online retail companies, the Zacks Internet-Commerce industry houses online travel booking companies. These stocks are expected to have continued gaining from the boom in the travel industry. Growing online travel bookings and increased consumer demand for travel industry-related services are likely to have been other positives.

How to Make the Right Choice?

With the presence of several industry participants, finding the right e-commerce stocks with the potential to beat on earnings can be daunting. Our proprietary methodology, however, makes this task relatively simple.

You could narrow down your choices by looking at the stocks that have the perfect combination of the two key elements — a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) and a positive Earnings ESP. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP is our proprietary methodology for determining the stocks with the maximum chance of beating estimates at their next earnings announcements. It is the percentage difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Our research shows that for stocks with this apt mix of ingredients, the odds of a positive earnings surprise are as high as 70%.

Our Bets

Five e-commerce stocks mentioned below have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:

Seattle, WA-based Amazon presently has an Earnings ESP of +11.66% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings has moved up 1.2% to 82 cents per share in the past 30 days.

eBay, based in San Jose, CA, currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.18% and a Zacks Rank #2.

The company is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings has been unchanged at $1.20 per share in the past 30 days.

Norwalk, CT-based Booking Holdings has an Earnings ESP of +1.75% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

The company is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings has moved up 0.1% to $14.02 per share in the past 30 days.

Boston, MA-based Wayfair currently has an Earnings ESP of +60.20% and a Zacks Rank #3.

The company is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its loss per share is pegged at 45 cents, which has narrowed down from a loss of 46 cents per share in the past 30 days.

BigCommerce, headquartered in Austin, TX, presently has an Earnings ESP of +14.29% and a Zacks Rank #3.

The company is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings has been unchanged at 4 cents per share in the past 30 days.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

eBay Inc. (EBAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wayfair Inc. (W) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.