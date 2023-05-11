The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alphabet, The Procter & Gamble, Alibaba, Yum! Brands and Nucor

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 11, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, The Procter & Gamble Co. PG, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA, Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM and Nucor Corp. NUE.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports of Alphabet, Procter & Gamble and Alibaba

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Shares of Alphabet have gained +11.3% over the past six months against the Zacks Internet - Services industry's gain of +11.8%. The company's strong cloud division is aiding substantial revenue growth. An expanding data center network and a rising number of infrastructure regions will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space.



Also, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques, and growing interest in home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. Its deepening focus on the wearables category remains a tailwind. Further, Alphabet's expanding presence in the autonomous driving space is contributing well.



Alphabet's growing efforts to gain foothold in the healthcare industry are other positives. However, sluggishness in the company's advertisement business remains a major headwind. Additionally, its growing litigation issues and increasing expenses are concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>>)



Procter & Gamble's shares have gained +10.4% over the past six months against the Zacks Soap and Cleaning Materials industry's gain of +12.8%. The company continued its robust top and bottom-line surprise trend for the third consecutive quarter in its fiscal Q3 recently reported. However, sales and earnings declined year over year.



Procter & Gamble's organic sales grew, driven by robust pricing and a favorable mix, along with strength across segments. It has been focused on productivity and cost-saving plans to boost margins. Consequently, it raised the sales view to 1% growth compared with our estimate of a 1.1% rise for fiscal 2023.



However, the company has been witnessing supply-chain issues, higher transportation costs, geopolitical challenges, currency headwinds and rising inflation. As a result, the company retained its drab earnings view for fiscal 2023. Also, an unfavorable currency has been concerning.



(You can read the full research report on Procter & Gamble here >>>)



Shares of Alibaba have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past six months (+16.1% vs. +4.8%). The company's solid momentum across the international commerce retail businesses is driving its top-line growth. The Zacks analyst expects the business to be up 9.1% in fiscal 2023 on a year-over-year basis.



Additionally, solid momentum across financial services, education and automobile industries is driving the company's cloud business. According to our estimates, cloud revenues are expected to witness a 3.3% rise in fiscal 2023 from fiscal 2022. This apart, strength across the local consumer services and Cainiao logistics services, Alibaba Health and Freshippo is contributing well.



However, uncertainties associated with Covid-related issues in its home country remain major concerns, especially domestically. Also, rising expenses associated with new initiatives are overhangs. Additionally, softness in digital media business is a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Alibaba here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Yum! Brands, Inc. and Nucor Corp.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nucor Corporation (NUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.