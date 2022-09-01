The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alphabet, The Goldman Sachs, Anheuser-Busch, PayPal and Duke Energy

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 1, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD, PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL and Duke Energy Corp. DUK.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Alphabet, Goldman Sachs and Anheuser-Busch

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc., The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Alphabet shares have declined -24.8% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Services industry's decline of -29.4%. The softening ad-spending outlook is the primary headwind, with growing litigation issues and increasing expenses adding to the list of concerns about the stock. Nevertheless, a strong cloud division is aiding substantial revenue growth. Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space.

Further, major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results. Moreover, Google's mobile search is gaining solid momentum. Also, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term.

Further, its deepening focus on the wearables category remains a tailwind. Furthermore, the company's growing efforts to gain a foothold in the healthcare industry are other positives. Also, Alphabet's expanding presence in the autonomous driving space is contributing well.



Goldman Sachs shares have declined -11.8% over the year-to-date basis against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry's decline of -13.4%. The weakening outlook for the company's investment banking business in the current uncertain macroeconomic backdrop is the biggest cloud on Goldman's horizon, with industry-wide rising expense trends also adding to the issues.

However, the company continues to expand organically and bolster its digital consumer banking platform. Other than business diversification, robust client engagement, a solid position in announced and completed mergers and acquisitions (M&As), and a decent investment banking (IB) backlog are likely to aid in navigating weaker markets. Also, its robust liquidity position will help sustain capital deployments.

Anheuser-Busch shares have declined -18.0% over the year-to-date basis against the Zacks Beverages - Alcohol industry's decline of -5.2%. The investor's bearish sentiment can be attributed to the high costs and supply-chain headwinds, which have been hurting margins. The company's gross and EBIT margin declined in second-quarter 2022, driven by higher cost of sales and SG&A expense. Higher SG&A expenses resulted from elevated supply-chain costs.

However, the company has posted better-than-anticipated earnings in second-quarter 2022 on the continued business momentum, due to relentless execution, investment in brands and accelerated digital transformation.

The expansion of the Beyond Beer portfolio, and investments in B2B platforms, e-commerce and digital marketing bode well. Revenues improved year over year on robust volume and revenue per hectoliter (hl) growth, as well as strength in global brands.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include PayPal Holdings, Inc. and Duke Energy Corp..

