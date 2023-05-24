The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alphabet, Raytheon, Blackstone, SAP SE and CVS Health

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 24, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, Raytheon Technologies Corp. RTX, Blackstone Inc. BX, SAP SE SAP and CVS Health Corp. CVS.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Alphabet, Raytheon and Blackstone

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp. and Blackstone Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Alphabet shares have handily outperformed the Zacks Tech sector this year (+41.7% vs. +27.4%) as well as the perceived AI rival Microsoft (which is up +33.9%). The company’s strong cloud division is aiding substantial revenue growth. Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space. Further, major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results.



Also, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. Further, its deepening focus on wearables category remains a tailwind. Also, Alphabet’s expanding presence in the autonomous driving space is contributing well. Its growing efforts to gain foothold in the healthcare industry are other positives.



However, sluggishness in the company’s advertisement business remains a major headwind. Also, its growing litigation issues and increasing expenses are concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>>)



Shares of Raytheon Technologies have gained +5.0% over the past year against the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry’s gain of +8.6%. The company continues to receive ample orders for its combat-proven defense products, and expects both domestic and international program growth to remain robust for its defense business.



A steady recovery in commercial air traffic continues to improve its commercial aerospace sales. The stock holds a solid solvency position. Yet, economic sanctions imposed by governments in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine might hurt Raytheon.



However, a comparative analysis of its trailing 12-month price/book ratio indicates a relatively gloomy picture, which may concern investors. The appreciating U.S. dollar has been burdening airlines, which may hurt the stock.



(You can read the full research report on Raytheon Technologies here >>>)



Shares of Blackstone have declined -2.2% over the past six months against the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry’s decline of -6.0%. The company’s first-quarter 2023 results reflect a tough operating backdrop and lower expenses.



Strong fund-raising ability, revenue mix, global footprint and solid assets under management (AUM) balance will keep aiding financials. However, elevated expenses are likely to hurt the company's bottom-line growth.



Further, lower chances of sustainability of its capital deployment activities remain a woe. At present, the company is facing unprecedented outflows in some of its funds, which might hurt financials.



(You can read the full research report on Blackstone here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include SAP SE, CVS Health Corp.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Blackstone Inc. (BX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SAP SE (SAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.