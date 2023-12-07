The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alphabet, NVIDIA, Roche, Intuit and AT&T

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 7, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Roche Holding AG RHHBY, Intuit Inc. INTU and AT&T Inc. (T).

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports Alphabet, NVIDIA and Roche

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc., NVIDIA Corp. and Roche Holding AG. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Alphabet shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the year-to-date period (+48.5% vs. +47.6%). The company’s strong cloud division is aiding substantial revenue growth. Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space.



Further, major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results. Also, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. Further, its deepening focus on the wearables category remains a tailwind.



Alphabet’s expanding presence in the autonomous driving space is contributing well. Its growing efforts to gain a foothold in the healthcare industry are other positives. However, sluggishness in the company’s Network advertisement business remains a headwind. Additionally, its growing litigation issues and increasing expenses are concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>>)



Shares of NVIDIA have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past six months (+24.3% vs. +20.3%). The company’s Compute & Networking revenues are gaining from strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing and accelerated computing.



The datacenter end-market business is likely to benefit from the growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphic processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA Hopper and Ampere architectures. A surge in Hyperscale demand and a solid uptake of AI-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions are acting as tailwinds.



Collaborations with Mercedes-Benz and Audi are likely to advance its presence in autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. However, its near-term prospects are likely to be hurt by weakening demand for chips used in the professional visualization end-market.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Shares of Roche have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past six months (-9.1% vs. +7.0%). The company’s performance has been impacted by lower COVID-19-product-related sales, which has significantly impacted its top line, even though the diagnostics base business and newer drugs maintain growth.



Sales are likely to be affected further by the expected nosedive in sales of COVID-19 products worth nearly CHF 4.5 billion. Competition from biosimilars for established cancer medicines like Avastin, MabThera/Rituxan and Herceptin also hurt sales.



Nevertheless, new drugs, namely Ocrevus, Hemlibra, Evrysdi, Phesgo, Polivy and Tecentriq, have put up a stellar performance. The uptake of the new eye drug, Vabysmo, has been outstanding. The company’s efforts to develop new drugs to combat the decline in legacy drugs are encouraging.



(You can read the full research report on Roche here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Intuit Inc. and AT&T Inc.

