The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alphabet, McDonald's, RTX, The Progressive and Southern Copper.

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 15, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, McDonald's Corp. MCD, RTX Corp. RTX, The Progressive Corp. PGR and Southern Copper Corp. SCCO.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Alphabet, McDonald's and RTX

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc., McDonald's Corp. and RTX Corp. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Shares of Alphabet have gained +51.2% over the past year, in-line with the Zacks Tech sector’s gain of +51.5%, but significantly better than the S&P 500 index's +31.9% gain. The company’s robust cloud division is aiding substantial revenue growth. Expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space. Further, major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results.



Moreover, Google’s mobile search is gaining solid momentum. Additionally, strong focus on bolstering generative AI capabilities should aid business growth in the near term. Alphabet’s deepening focus on wearables category remains a tailwind.



Alphabet’s strong efforts to gain a foothold in the healthcare industry are other positives. Also, its expanding presence in the autonomous driving space is contributing well. However, sluggish Network advertisement business is a negative. Increasing litigation issues and expenses remain concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>>)



McDonald's shares have gained +8.6% over the past year against the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry’s gain of +11.6%. The company is likely to benefit from strong comps performance, marketing campaigns and a loyalty program. During fourth-quarter 2023, McDonald's U.K. solidified its position as a go-to destination for quality food at exceptional value, thus, boosting customer loyalty.



McDonald's is also increasing its focus on menu innovation, as it believes that the strengthening of the core menu and solid marketing are likely to pave the way for additional growth in the upcoming periods. Also, the focus on Accelerating the Arches strategy bodes well.



Earnings estimates for 2024 have increased in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism about the stock’s growth potential. Yet, macroeconomic challenges and commodity and wage inflation are primary headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on McDonald’s here >>>)



Shares of RTX have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past six months (+21.1% vs. +12.2%). The company continues to receive ample orders from the Pentagon and its foreign allies for its wide range of combat-proven defense products.



A steadily recovering commercial air traffic, both domestic and international, is expected to bolster commercial OEM as well as commercial aftermarket sales for the company. RTX holds a solid financial position which should enable it to make successful share repurchase.



However, the appreciating U.S. dollar has been burdening airlines, which may hurt the stock. Also, as rising crude price tends to put cost pressure on airlines, operating results of commercial OEM producers like RTX may be impacted. The company might also be affected if China enforces its announced sanctions against RTX’s missile and defense unit.



(You can read the full research report on RTX here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Progressive Corp. and Southern Copper Corp.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.