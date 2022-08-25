The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alphabet, Danaher, Wells Fargo, United Parcel Service and Equinor

For Immediate Release

Top Research Reports for Alphabet, Danaher and Wells Fargo

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc., Danaher Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Alphabet shares have declined -19.6% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Services industry’s decline of -25.0%. The company’s growing litigation issues and increasing expenses are concerns. However, a strong cloud division is aiding substantial revenue growth. Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space.

Further, major updates in its search segment are enhancing search results. Moreover, Google’s mobile search is gaining solid momentum. Also, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term.

Further, its deepening focus on the wearables category remains a tailwind. Furthermore, the company’s growing efforts to gain a foothold in the healthcare industry are other positives. Also, Alphabet’s expanding presence in the autonomous driving space is contributing well.

Danaher shares have declined -10.9% over the past year against the Zacks Diversified Operations industry’s decline of -20.7%. The company’s cost inflation and woes related to supply-chain restrictions might be worrying for the company in the quarters ahead. High debt might inflate financial obligations, and forex woes are likely to be concerning for Danaher.

However, its diversified business structure allows it to mitigate risks in one end market with strength across others. The company stands to benefit from Danaher Business System (“DBS”), healthy rewards to shareholders, buyout benefits and product innovation in the quarters ahead.

Also, solid traction of Danaher’s Life Sciences business, fueled by healthy demand for bioprocessing products, may drive its revenues in the quarters ahead. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging.

Wells Fargo shares have declined -8.1% over the past year against the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry’s decline of -17.1%. The company is facing legal hassles and has been penalized with business restrictions and a monetary fine. Restrictions on asset growth will continue to limit loan expansion ability. A decline in originations might limit mortgage banking income.

However, its progress on efficiency initiatives propelled expense control and savings, which are likely to support its bottom line in the upcoming period. Strength in the deposit balance will aid the bank’s liquidity position.

The company’s solid liquidity position will help to meet its debt obligations if the economic situation worsens. Also, capital deployment activities seem sustainable.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include United Parcel Service, Inc. and Equinor ASA.

