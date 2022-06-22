The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alphabet, Bank of America, The Charles Schwab, Caterpillar and Starbucks

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 22, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, Bank of America Corp. BAC, The Charles Schwab Corp. SCHW, Caterpillar Inc. CAT and Starbucks Corp. SBUX.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Alphabet, Bank of America and Charles Schwab

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc., Bank of America Corp., and The Charles Schwab Corp. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Alphabet shares have held up a lot better than the peer group in the ongoing market pullback, with stock losing -9.5% of its value over the past year against Zacks Internet - Services industry's decline of -26.1%. While rising expenses and issues related to regulatory uncertainty are worrisome, Alphabet's strong cloud division is aiding substantial revenue growth.

Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space. Further, major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results. Moreover, Google's mobile search is gaining solid momentum.

Also, a strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. Further, its deepening focus on the wearables category remains a tailwind. The company's growing efforts to gain a foothold in the healthcare industry are other positives. Also, Alphabet's expanding presence in the autonomous driving space is contributing well.

Bank of America shares have declined -18% over the past year, better than JPMorgan's -23.3% decline but worse than the S&P 500 index's -14.1% pullback. Weighing on the BAC shares and the broader group is lingering recession fears as reflected in the flattening yield curve that is offsetting the margin benefits of the Fed's tightening cycle.

However, opening of new financial centers, enhancement in digital capabilities and cost-saving efforts will likely keep aiding financials. Supported by robust loan growth and the investment banking (IB) pipeline, the company's top line is expected to keep improving in the quarters ahead. The company will keep enhancing shareholder value through impressive capital deployments.

The Charles Schwab Corp. shares have declined -11.7% over the past year against Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry's decline of -22.1%. The company's elevated operating expenses might hamper its bottom-line growth to some extent. However, strategic acquisitions, likely to be earnings accretive, have reinforced Schwab's position as a leading brokerage player.

The company's offering of commission-free trading has led to a rise in client assets and brokerage accounts, thereby improving trading revenues. Schwab's efficient capital deployments reflect a solid balance sheet position, through which it will enhance shareholder value.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Caterpillar Inc. and Starbucks Corp.

