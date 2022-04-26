The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alphabet, Amazon.com, Chevron, Berkshire Hathaway and AstraZeneca

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 26, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Chevron Corp. CVX, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.B ) and AstraZeneca PLC AZN.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Alphabet, Amazon and Chevron

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., and Chevron Corp. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Alphabet have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the past year (+4.2% vs. -10.6%) on the back of the company's strong leverage to favorable ad spending trends and leading cloud business, trends that the Zacks analyst believes will be further confirmed by the company's Q1 earnings report this week. Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space. Major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results. Google's mobile search is gaining solid momentum.



The Zacks analyst believes that a strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. Further, its deepening focus on the wearables category remains a tailwind.

The company's growing efforts to gain a foothold in the healthcare industry are other positives. Alphabet is expanding its presence in the autonomous driving space and is contributing well. However, its growing litigation issues and increasing expenses are concerns.

Amazon shares have struggled lately, as the company is faced with margin pressures as a result of growing expenses associated with supply-chain constraints and labor supply shortages.



However, The Zacks analyst believes that the company is gaining on solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and strong content portfolio. Further, strengthening relationships with third-party sellers is a positive. Also, growing momentum across Amazon Music is contributing well. Additionally, the strong adoption rate of AWS is aiding the company's cloud dominance.

Also, expanding AWS services portfolio is continuously helping Amazon in gaining further momentum among the customers. Further, robust Alexa skills and expanding smart home products portfolio are positives. Additionally, the company's strong global presence and solid momentum among the small and medium businesses remain tailwinds.

Shares of Chevron have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the past year (+61.2% vs. +52.3%). The company is considered one of the best-placed global integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production ramp-up. America's No. 2 energy company's existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin.

However, Chevron was not immune to the commodity price crash of 2020, forcing it to cut spending substantially. The company's high oil price sensitivity is a concern too. Moreover, the supermajor's 10-year reserve replacement ratio of 100% is indicative of its inability to replace the amount of oil and gas produced. Finally, Chevron has been a laggard to jump into the net-zero bandwagon.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and AstraZeneca PLC .

