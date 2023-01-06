The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alphabet, Adobe, TotalEnergies, Novo Nordisk and Diageo

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 6, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, Adobe Inc. ADBE, TotalEnergies SE TTE, Novo Nordisk A/S NVO and Diageo plc DEO.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Alphabet, Adobe and TotalEnergies

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc., Adobe Inc. and TotalEnergies SE. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of Alphabet have declined -37% over the past year against the Zacks Tech sector's decline of -33.1% and the S&P 500 index's -19.3% decline. The company is faced with a sluggish advertisement market as a result of macroeconomic forces beyond its control. Additionally, its growing litigation issues and increasing expenses are some of the other concerns.

However, Alphabet's strong cloud division is aiding substantial revenue growth. Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space. Further, major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results.

Also, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. The company’s deepening focus on wearables remains a tailwind. Also, Alphabet’s expanding presence in the autonomous driving space is contributing well.

(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>>)

Shares of Adobe have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (-35.7% vs. -26.9%) and the broader market's -19.3% decline. The weakening macroeconomic backdrop resulting from Fed tightening in the U.S. and uncertainty in Europe in the wake of the Ukraine war remain major headwinds for Adobe's Digital Media segment. The Zacks analyst also envisions margins pressures on account of elevated expenses.

However, Adobe is benefiting from strong demand for its creative products. The company’s Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products are driving the top-line growth. Additionally, rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across the mobile apps remain major positives.

Further, growth in emerging markets, robust online video creation demand, strong Acrobat adoption and improving average revenue per user remain tailwinds. We remain optimistic about Adobe’s market position, compelling product lines, continued innovation and solid adoption of Creative Cloud.

(You can read the full research report on Adobe here >>>)

Shares of TotalEnergies have gained +16.9% over the past year against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry’s gain of +24.4%. The company continues to gain from startups, well-spread LNG assets and an expanding upstream portfolio that has exposure to fast-growing hydrocarbon-producing regions.

TotalEnergies streamlines its portfolio through acquisitions, partnerships and divestitures. TotalEnergies is making regular investments to expand the renewable operation and aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Its production is impacted by the natural decline of oil and natural gas fields.

TotalEnergies remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizable volume to production. TotalEnergies operates in some politically troubled regions, and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine might affect profitability.

(You can read the full research report on TotalEnergies here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Novo Nordisk A/S and Diageo plc.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Novo Nordisk AS (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Diageo plc (DEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.