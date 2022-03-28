The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alphabet, Abbott Laboratories, The Charles Schwab, Canadian National Railway Company and Air Products and Chemicals

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 28, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, Abbott Laboratories ABT, The Charles Schwab Corp. SCHW, Canadian National Railway Company CNI and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Alphabet, Abbott and Charles Schwab

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc., Abbott Laboratories and The Charles Schwab Corp. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Shares of Alphabet have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the past year (+39.8% vs. +17.8%) on the back of solid momentum across search, advertising, cloud and YouTube businesses. Further, the growing proliferation of consumer online activities and rising advertiser spending remained tailwinds.

Alphabet's robust cloud division continues to be the key catalyst. Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space. Further, major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results. Moreover, Google's mobile search is constantly gaining solid traction. Also, strong focus on AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. Yet, its growing litigation issues remain concerns.

(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>> )

Abbott shares have declined -2% over the past year against the Zacks Medical - Products industry's decline of -7.3%. However, Abbott did post better-than-expected earnings and revenue numbers for the fourth quarter of 2021. Barring Neuromodulation (a 7.5% year-over-year decline), the company registered organic sales growth across all its operating segments.

The Zacks analyst believes that COVID-19 testing-related sales were driven by demand for BinaxNOW, Panbio and ID NOW rapid testing platforms. Within the Diabetes Care business, the company has been in the limelight for developments in its flagship, sensor-based continuous glucose monitoring system, FreeStyle Libre. Within Adult Nutrition, the company gained from the strong performance of Ensure and Glucerna brands.

However, the company's projection indicates a fall in COVID testing revenues through the later part of 2022. Year-over-year drop in Neuromodulation sales was concerning.

(You can read the full research report on Abbott here >>> )

Shares of Charles Schwab have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past year (+39.3% vs. +7.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that strategic acquisitions have reinforced Schwab's position as a leading brokerage player. The same will likely be accretive to earnings. Offering commission-free trading has led to a rise in client assets and brokerage accounts, thereby improving trading revenues.

Schwab's efficient capital deployments reflect a solid balance sheet position, through which it will enhance shareholder value. However, despite expectations of a few rate hikes, relatively lower interest rates will likely keep hurting margins in the near term. Elevated operating expenses might hamper the company's bottom-line growth to an extent.

(You can read the full research report on Charles Schwab here >>> )



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Canadian National Railway Company and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press relea

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.