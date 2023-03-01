The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Allegiant Travel Company, Copa Holdings, JetBlue Airways, American Airlines and Gol Linhas

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 1, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Allegiant Travel Company ALGT, Copa Holdings CPA, JetBlue Airways JBLU, American Airlines AAL and Gol Linhas GOL.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Airline Stock Roundup: ALGT, JBLU and More

In the past week, Allegiant Travel Company’s management announced that 27.2% more passengers (system-wide) were transported on various ALGT flights in January 2023 than in the previous year. The stronger-than-expected recovery in air-travel demand from the pandemic lows is leading to this rosy scenario pertaining to air traffic.

The upbeat air-travel demand scenario also resulted in Copa Holdings reporting better-than-expected earnings per share and revenues for fourth-quarter 2022. Fourth-quarter earnings-related updates were discussed in the previous write-up as well. JetBlue Airways was also in the news courtesy of its environmentally-friendly deal with the climate tech company, CHOOOSE.

Recap of the Latest Top Stories

1 In January 2023, Allegiant carried 1.20 million passengers in scheduled service, up 27.6% from the January 2022 actuals. Revenue passenger miles (a measure of traffic) and available seat miles (a measure of capacity) increased 27% and 5.5%, respectively, from the year-ago levels. Load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) increased 14.1 points to 83.2% in January 2023, as the traffic increase was greater than the capacity expansion. Moreover, scheduled departures increased 6.4% year over year.

In January 2023, Allegiant carried 27.2% more passengers (system-wide) than that in January 2022. Capacity increased 5.1% from the year-ago month’s reading. Departures (system-wide) improved 6.3% from the January 2022 actuals. The estimated average fuel cost per gallon for January was $3.75 (systemwide).

Currently, Allegiant carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

2. Copa Holdings’ fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $4.49 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.09 and rose more than 100% year over year. Revenues of $890.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $883.8 million and improved year over year on the back of passenger revenues.

Passenger revenues (contributed 95.6% to the top line) increased 29.5%, owing to higher yields (up 12.1%). Cargo and mail revenues jumped 69% to $27.09 million, owing to higher cargo volumes and yields. In January, CPA took delivery of one Boeing 737 MAX 9. It anticipates receiving one additional aircraft by the end of the first quarter.

3. JetBlue has partnered CHOOOSE to create a new online platform, which allows passengers to estimate the amount of carbon dioxide emissions from flights. To stop these harmful emissions, passengers can make financial contributions to fund the usage of environment-friendly sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on JetBlue flights. When compared with traditional petroleum-based fuels, the usage of SAF can bring about an 80% reduction in lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions. In 2022, a mere 0.3% of JetBlue’s fuel consumed was SAF. JBLU aims to convert 10 % of its total fuel to SAF by 2030.

4. Recognizing American Airlines’ efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, Air Transport World named AAL as the 2023 Eco-Airline of the year. Owing to its environmentally-friendly attitude, AAL has improved its fuel efficiency by more than 10% since 2013, in turn saving 1.9 billion gallons of fuel and preventing 19 million metric tons of carbon dioxide. AAL used 2 million gallons of SAF in 2022, thereby doubling its usage year over year.

Performance

Most airline stocks have traded in the red over the five trading days. The NYSE ARCA Airline Index has decreased 1.6% to $60.14. Over the course of the past six months, the NYSE ARCA Airline Index was almost flat.

What's Next in the Airline Space?

Investors await the fourth-quarter 2022 earnings report of the Latin American carrier Gol Linhas, scheduled to be out on Mar 8.

We expect GOL’s performance to have been aided by improved air-travel demand in Latin America. However, high fuel costs are likely to have impeded the bottom-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.