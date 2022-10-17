The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alibaba, NextEra, Texas Instruments, Honeywell, and Archer-Daniels-Midland

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 17, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA, NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE, Texas Instruments Inc. TXN, Honeywell International Inc. HON and Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. ADM.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Alibaba, NextEra and Texas Instruments

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA), NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Alibaba shares have underperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past year (-55.4% vs. -43.0%). The company is facing the rising COVID-19 cases in China which continues to remain a serious headwind. We note that the pandemic-led disruptions are likely to persist as concerns for Alibaba’s domestic businesses.



However, solid momentum across China and International wholesale businesses is benefiting its China and International commerce businesses, respectively. We expect China commerce and international commerce to be up 6.5% and 8.6% in fiscal 2023 year over year, respectively.

Further, strength across the local consumer services, cloud computing business and Cainiao logistics services is contributing well to the top-line growth. Also, well-performing direct sales businesses like Alibaba Health and Freshippo remain tailwinds. Considering these factors, our estimates suggest that the top-line is likely to witness a 2.7% rise in fiscal 2023 from fiscal 2022.

(You can read the full research report on Alibaba here >>>)

NextEra Energy shares have held up very well relative to the turmoil in the broader market, but they modestly underperformed the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry over the past year (-10.5% vs. -7.6%). The nature of its business is subject to complex federal, state and other regulations. Unfavorable weather conditions and an increase in supply costs adversely impact earnings as well.

Nevertheless, through the proper execution of organic projects and strategic acquisitions, it is expanding its operations. NextEra Energy currently has a lot of renewable projects in its backlog and the renewable project backlog is rising every quarter, which is aiding the company in cutting emissions.

The merger of Gulf Power and FPL strengthens NextEra Energy’s position in Florida. Improving the Florida economy and FPL’s reliable services are expanding its customer volume every quarter. NextEra Energy has ample liquidity to meet its near-term debt obligations.



(You can read the full research report on NextEra Energy here >>>)

Texas Instruments’ shares have declined -16.5% over the past year against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s decline of -20.9%. The company is facing weakness in the personal electronics market and remains a headwind. Further, intensifying market competition and coronavirus related uncertainties are concerns.

However, Texas Instruments is benefiting from a solid rebound in the automotive market. Further, a solid demand environment in the industrial, communication equipment and enterprise systems markets is a major positive. Additionally, solid momentum across the Analog segment owing to robust signal chain and power product lines, is contributing well to the top line.

Also, the robust Embedded Processing segment is contributing well. Notably, solid investments in new growth avenues and competitive advantages remain tailwinds. The company’s portfolio of long-lived products and efficient manufacturing strategies are other positives.

(You can read the full research report on Texas Instrument here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Honeywell International Inc. and Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Honeywell International Inc. (HON): Free Stock Analysis Report



Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.