The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Air Products and Chemicals, Southern Copper Corporation, Discover Financial Services, Skyworks Solutions and Healthpeak Properties

Chicago, IL – October 5, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD, Southern Copper Corporation SCCO, Discover Financial Services DFS, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. SWKS, and Healthpeak Properties, Inc. PEAK

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Air Products, Southern Copper and Discover Financial

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Southern Copper Corporation and Discover Financial Services. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Air Products and Chemicals shares have held up better than the peer group as well as the broader market, with the stock down -2.9% over the past year vs. -8.7% decline for the Zacks sub-industry and -15% decline for the S&P 500 index. The Zacks analysts discusses the challenges facing the company like the impact of higher power and fuel costs on margins and currency headwinds, but sees Air Products' strong cash flows and history of shareholder returns offsetting these issues.

Strategic investments in high-return projects, new business deals and acquisitions are expected to drive the company's results in fiscal 2022. Also, Air Products is committed to maximize returns to shareholders leveraging strong cash flows. It will also benefit from productivity actions. The acquisition of PBF Energy plants is also contributing to its results.



Southern Copper shares have modestly underperformed the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry over the past year (-15.1% vs. -13.3%). The company anticipates copper production in 2022 to be lower year over year reflecting the suspension of operations at Cuajone as well as temporary reduction in ore grades.



Production is expected to recover in 2023 and reach 971,000 tons with the Peruvian production coming back on track and new production at Pilares, El Pilar and Buenavista. Its strict cost control measures will help offset the impact of inflated fuel, labor and operating costs.



Even though copper prices have declined lately, it will be supported by growth in public infrastructure investment in the United States and the global initiatives to address climate change. This will support Southern Copper's top-line performance. Backed by industry-leading copper reserves as well as growth investments, the company is well poised to continue delivering solid results.



Discover Financial shares have declined -26.4% over the past year against the Zacks Financial - Consumer Loans industry's decline of -38.0% on the back of rising macroeconomic worries. Exacerbating the macro headwinds are the company's weak margins outlook and expectations of rising provisions for loan losses.



However, Discover Financial's integrated digital banking and payments model, as well as the ongoing economic recovery is buoying its performance. Expanding global payments operations and an attractive core business poise the company well for growth.



Several digital transformation efforts bode well for DFS. Its strong balance sheet is a major positive, highlighted by a healthy liquidity portfolio. The company's solid financial position enables it to deploy capital through share buybacks and dividend payments.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Skyworks Solutions, Inc., and Healthpeak Properties, Inc..



