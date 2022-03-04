The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Advanced Micro Devices, Micron Technology, Zscaler and Stratasys

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 4, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Advanced Micro Devices AMD, Micron Technology MU, Zscaler ZS and Stratasys Ltd. SSYS.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

4 Growth-Rated Tech Stocks to Buy Amid High Market Volatility

The U.S. equity market has been witnessing high volatility for the past few months, thanks to multiple factors including the pandemic, increasing crude oil prices, rising inflationary concerns and a hawkish policy adopted by the central bank.

Additionally, escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine have further enhanced this volatility over the past week. Economic and financial sanctions imposed by the United States and European Union to punish Russia continue to result in market turmoil.

Though the sanctions imposed on Russia are anticipated to have a nominal direct impact on U.S.-based companies due to their minimal exposure in the country, it is likely to badly hurt European and Asian countries. This could further derail overall global economic recovery.

The aforementioned global macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties are likely to continue weighing on investor sentiments, which could result in more volatility in the U.S. equity market. Year to date, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 have plunged 6.7%, 12.1% and 8%, respectively.

In such a scenario, growth-rated stocks, such as Advanced Micro Devices, Micron Technology, Zscaler and Stratasys Ltd. can boost one's portfolio.

Countering Market Volatility With Growth Stocks

Amid the financial instability, it is prudent to pick solid growth companies as these are financially stable, accruing profits in established markets. These stocks, with their solid fundamentals, allow investors to hedge their funds from any economic downturn.

Here, we have zeroed in on four tech stocks that could enrich your portfolio in 2022 and beyond.

Apart from having solid fundamentals, the long-term earnings growth rate of these stocks is more than 20%. These stocks also have the favorable combination of a Growth Score of A or B and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy).

Per Zacks' proprietary methodology, stocks with such a favorable combination offer solid investment opportunities.

Our Picks

Advanced Micro Devices is riding on the robust performance delivered by the Computing and Graphics, and Enterprise Embedded and Semi-Custom segments. AMD is benefiting from the growing adoption of Ryzen and EPYC server processors.

The increasing proliferation of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the cloud, gaming and supercomputing domains remains a tailwind. The growing clout of 7 nanometer (nm) products in the data center vertical, driven by work-from-home and online learning trends, is likely to continue acting as another key catalyst.

The company, which is a well-known provider of microprocessors, servers and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip products and technology for game consoles, is expected to gain further momentum in its data center business on the back of its Xilinx acquisition.

AMD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and a Growth Score of B. The long-term earnings growth rate for the stock is pegged at 29.1%. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices' 2022 earnings has improved 70 cents to $3.99 per share over the past 30 days, indicating a year-over-year increase of 43%. Revenues are estimated to increase 30.6% to $21.46 billion.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote

Micron Technology is one of the leading worldwide providers of semiconductor memory solutions. The company is benefiting from strong memory-chip demand from PC and mobile phone manufacturers.

Micron is witnessing growing demand for memory chips from cloud-computing providers and acceleration in 5G cellular network adoptions. The rising mix of high-value solutions, enhancement in customer engagement and improvement in cost structure are growth drivers as well. Further, 5G adoption beyond mobile is likely to spur demand for memory and storage, particularly in Internet of Things (IoT) devices and wireless infrastructure.

The long-term earnings growth rate for the stock is pegged at 24.2%. MU currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Micron's fiscal 2022 earnings has improved 4 cents to $8.95 per share over the past 30 days, implying a year-over-year increase of 47.7%. Revenues are estimated to grow 15.6% to $32.03 billion.

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

Zscaler is one of the world's leading providers of cloud-based security solutions. The company offers a full range of enterprise network security services including web security, internet security, antivirus, vulnerability management, firewalls, and control over user activity in mobile, cloud computing, and Internet of things environments.

Zscaler is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches. Increasing demand for privileged access security on digital transformation and cloud migration strategies is a key growth driver. Zscaler's portfolio strength boosts its competitive edge and helps add users.

Moreover, a strong presence across verticals, such as banking, insurance, healthcare, public sector, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications services and education, is safeguarding Zscaler from the pandemic's negative impact. Also, the recent acquisitions, Smokescreen and Trustdome, are expected to enhance its portfolio.

The long-term earnings growth rate for the stock is pegged at 39.1%. ZS currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Zscaler's fiscal 2022 earnings has improved a penny to 53 per share over the past seven days, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 1.9%. Revenues are estimated to grow 55.9% to $1.05 billion.

Zscaler, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zscaler, Inc. Quote

Stratasys is a manufacturer of in-office rapid prototyping (RP) and manufacturing systems and 3D printers for automotive, aerospace, defense, electronic, medical, education and consumer product original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The company is benefiting from an increase in demand for 3D-printed medical equipment. Moreover, Stratasys' cost-control initiatives are expected to reflect positively on expenses in the forthcoming quarters. The firm's focus on launching products and entering into partnerships is a key driver.

In the last-reported quarter, Stratasys registered growth across key metrics, including revenues, earnings and cash flows. This shows that the company is rapidly recovering from the pandemic-induced chaos.

Stratasys currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a Growth Score of B. The long-term earnings growth rate for the stock is pegged at 36%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Stratasys' 2022 earnings has increased 11 cents to 17 cents per share over the past seven days, reflecting a robust improvement from the year-ago quarter's loss of 7 cents. Revenues are estimated to increase 13.1% to $686.9 million.

Stratasys, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Stratasys, Ltd. Quote

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

See them now >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.